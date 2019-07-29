TowerJazz Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Strong Organic Growth and Guides Third Quarter Revenue Increase with Continued Organic Growth



Announcing 300mm fab capacity expansion plan to fulfill increased customers' demand

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowerJazz (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE:TSEM) reported today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter Results Overview

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $306 million, reflecting 11% quarter over quarter organic growth (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Panasonic in the TPSCo fabs and revenues from Maxim in the San Antonio fab). This organic growth of $20 million is offsetting to a great extent the $22 millionPanasonic revenue reduction per the revised terms of the previously announced Panasonic contract extension and a Maxim revenue reduction per the San Antonio fab acquisition agreement.

Gross and operating profits for the second quarter of 2019 were $53 million and $18 million, respectively, as compared to $63 million and $27 million, respectively, in the prior quarter. The 11% organic revenue growth and efficiencies enabled the company to mitigate approximately 55% and 60% of the full impact from Panasonic revenue reduction over the gross and operating profits, respectively.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $70 million, as compared to $79 million in the first quarter of 2019, also reflecting approximately 60% mitigation of the above described $22 million impact.

Net profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $21 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net profit of $26 million or $0.25 diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $28 million, with $72 million cash flow from operations and $44 million investments in fixed assets, net. The other main cash activities during the second quarter of 2019 were $27 million investment in short-term deposit and marketable securities and $7 million debt repayments.

Cash and cash equivalents including short term deposits and marketable securities, net of short and long-term debt, as of June 30, 2019, is $378 million as compared to $374 million as of December 31, 2018.

Shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2019 was a record $1.29 billion, as compared to $1.24 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Capacity Expansion Plan

Following substantial increase in TPSCo's 300mm foundry utilization and a forecasted customer demand exceeding the current capacity capabilities, TowerJazz is announcing a capacity expansion plan for the Uozu fab in Japan, adding capacity for the highly differentiated 300mm RF SOI, 65nm BCD Power Management and CMOS image sensor platforms and will allocate an amount of about $100 million to this plan. Capacity is targeted to be installed during the first half of 2020.

Business Outlook

TowerJazz expects revenues for the third quarter of 2019 to grow to approximately $312 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, representing 6% quarter over quarter organic revenue growth.

Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of TowerJazz, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results, having achieved strong organic growth and guiding further increased organic and total revenues growth for the third quarter. We are executing on exciting opportunities within all of our business units, many of which segue into new and large served markets. Of particular interest, our 300mm activities have resulted in strong demand and forecasted excess demand for which we are now investing to fulfill."

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information in this release, which we describe in this release as "adjusted" financial measures, is non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding one or more of the following: (1) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (2) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers and employees. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/ or presented in this release, as well as calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) consists of net profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding financing and other income (expense), net, taxes, non-controlling interest, depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA is not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/ or presented in this release, is calculated to be cash from operating activities (in the amounts of $72 million, $75 million and $77 million for the three months periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) less cash for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $44 million, $42 million and $40 million for the three months periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. With regards to our balance sheet as of June 30, 2019, as disclosed in Note 2Y to our annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, we implemented ASU 2016-02 "Leases" effective January 1, 2019 with regards to lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, which implementation resulted in our lease contracts value presentation under property and equipment, net, short-term debt and long-term debt as of June 30, 2019. In addition, short-term debt as of June 30, 2019 includes $18 million of the first installment payment scheduled in March 2020 for series G bonds.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 405,158 $ 385,091 Short-term deposits 147,032 120,079 Marketable securities 146,893 135,850 Trade accounts receivable 123,789 153,409 Inventories 174,806 170,778 Other current assets 22,374 22,752 Total current assets 1,020,052 987,959 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 36,874 35,945 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 707,122 657,234 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 11,279 13,435 GOODWILL 7,000 7,000 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 89,171 88,404 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,871,498 $ 1,789,977 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 45,173 $ 10,814 Trade accounts payable 92,747 104,329 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 7,975 20,711 Other current liabilities 65,904 67,867 Total current liabilities 211,799 203,721 LONG-TERM DEBT 275,914 256,669 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 27,230 28,131 LONG-TERM EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES 14,295 13,898 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 47,403 51,353 TOTAL LIABILITIES 576,641 553,772 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,294,857 1,236,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,871,498 $ 1,789,977

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 306,064 $ 310,107 $ 335,138 COST OF REVENUES 252,657 246,956 256,610 GROSS PROFIT 53,407 63,151 78,528 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 18,812 19,168 18,173 Marketing, general and administrative 16,838 16,641 16,115 35,650 35,809 34,288 OPERATING PROFIT 17,757 27,342 44,240 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 947 725 (5,453 ) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 18,704 28,067 38,787 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE), NET 1,018 (1,667 ) (2,778 ) PROFIT BEFORE NON CONTROLLING INTEREST 19,722 26,400 36,009 NON CONTROLLING INTEREST 1,214 (184 ) 1,733 NET PROFIT $ 20,936 $ 26,216 $ 37,742 BASIC EARNINGSPER SHARE $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares 106,321 105,331 98,888 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 Net profit used for diluted earnings per share $ 20,936 $ 26,216 $ 37,742 Weighted average number of shares 107,178 106,972 101,066 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT: $ 20,936 $ 26,216 $ 37,742 Stock based compensation 3,884 3,823 2,678 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 494 1,641 1,652 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 25,314 $ 31,680 $ 42,072 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.42

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 616,171 $ 647,848 COST OF REVENUES 499,613 503,155 GROSS PROFIT 116,558 144,693 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 37,980 36,439 Marketing, general and administrative 33,479 32,109 71,459 68,548 OPERATING PROFIT 45,099 76,145 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 1,672 (9,222 ) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 46,771 66,923 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (649 ) (3,733 ) PROFIT BEFORE NON CONTROLLING INTEREST 46,122 63,190 NON CONTROLLING INTEREST 1,030 670 NET PROFIT $ 47,152 $ 63,860 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.45 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of shares 105,829 98,693 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.44 $ 0.63 Net profit used for diluted earnings per share $ 47,152 $ 63,860 Weighted average number of shares 107,078 101,090 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT: $ 47,152 $ 63,860 Stock based compensation 7,707 6,045 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,135 3,313 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 56,994 $ 73,218 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.72

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 17,757 $ 27,342 $ 44,240 Depreciation of fixed assets 47,966 46,041 46,978 Stock based compensation 3,884 3,823 2,678 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 494 1,641 1,652 EBITDA $ 70,101 $ 78,847 $ 95,548

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 408,098 $ 385,091 $ 464,661 Net cash provided by operating activities 72,156 74,868 76,929 Investments in property and equipment, net (43,727 ) (41,718 ) (40,148 ) Exercise of options, net -- 397 26 Debt received (repaid), net (7,475 ) (3,074 ) 3,809 Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 3,205 (740 ) (2,909 ) Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (27,099 ) (6,726 ) (15,488 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 405,158 $ 408,098 $ 486,880 FREE CASH FLOW $ 28,429 $ 33,150 $ 36,781 Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 385,091 $ 445,961 Net cash provided by operating activities 147,024 151,930 Investments in property and equipment, net (85,445 ) (80,195 ) Exercise of warrants and options, net 397 684 Debt repaid, net (10,549 ) (2,847 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 2,465 1,798 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (33,825 ) (30,451 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 405,158 $ 486,880 FREE CASH FLOW $ 61,579 $ 71,735

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit for the period $ 46,122 $ 63,190 $ 19,722 $ 26,400 $ 36,009 Adjustments to reconcile net profit for the period to net cash provided by operating activities: Income and expense items not involving cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 104,867 107,470 52,853 52,014 53,493 Effect of exchange rate differences on debentures 6,205 (6,537 ) 2,204 4,001 (4,797 ) Other income, net (445 ) (1,600 ) (428 ) (17 ) (1,578 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 31,271 (10,262 ) 12,665 18,606 (18,351 ) Other assets (5,755 ) 9,083 (2,050 ) (3,705 ) 5,713 Inventories (3,017 ) (9,405 ) 378 (3,395 ) (6,713 ) Trade accounts payable (15,204 ) 3,909 (12,553 ) (2,651 ) 10,222 Deferred revenue and customers' advances (13,649 ) (6,178 ) (2,964 ) (10,685 ) (5,466 ) Other current liabilities (1,846 ) 9,136 2,957 (4,803 ) 13,355 Long-term employee related liabilities 39 (194 ) (29 ) 68 193 Deferred tax, net and other long-term liabilities (1,564 ) (6,682 ) (599 ) (965 ) (5,151 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 147,024 151,930 72,156 74,868 76,929 CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments in property and equipment, net (85,445 ) (80,195 ) (43,727 ) (41,718 ) (40,148 ) Investments in deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (33,825 ) (30,451 ) (27,099 ) (6,726 ) (15,488 ) Net cash used in investing activities (119,270 ) (110,646 ) (70,826 ) (48,444 ) (55,636 ) CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES Debt received (repaid), net (10,549 ) (2,847 ) (7,475 ) (3,074 ) 3,809 Exercise of options 397 684 -- 397 26 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,152 ) (2,163 ) (7,475 ) (2,677 ) 3,835 EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE 2,465 1,798 3,205 (740 ) (2,909 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 20,067 40,919 (2,940 ) 23,007 22,219 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 385,091 445,961 408,098 385,091 464,661 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 405,158 $ 486,880 $ 405,158 $ 408,098 $ 486,880

