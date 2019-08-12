Quantcast

    Tower One Development Update

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE:TO) (OTCQB:TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) ("Tower One" or the "Company") announces it has received a progress update from its Argentina, Colombia and Mexico subsidiaries.

    The company has completed 31 sites throughout the month of July 2019.

    Luis Parra, COO of Tower One states: "We continue to see a strong demand for telecom infrastructure across the three countries we operate in. Argentina has strong drivers for collocation with over a 1.4 collocation ratio. In addition, and with the assistance of the financing that was secured in Q1 2019 we have also had our best quarter (Q2) for the company with 40 towers completed in one quarter."

    Country In-Service Towers Collocations Total Tenants Towers under construction
    Argentina 48 20 68 17
    Colombia 16 4 20 9
    Mexico 34 - 34 2
    Total 98 24 122 28
             

    About Tower One

    Tower One Wireless Corp.'s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure ("towers") in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators.  The company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower.  The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

    Contact Information

    Corporate Communications

    USA (917) 546-3016

    E-mail: info@toweronewireless.com

    Website: www.toweronewireless.com

    The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

    FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

    Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction will be completed or, if completed, will be successful.

    Source: Tower One Wireless

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: TO, TOWTF




