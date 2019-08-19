ToughBuilt Announces Financing with Institutional Investor





LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories for the building industry, today announced a financing agreement with an institutional investor.



On August 19, 2019, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor pursuant to which it sold $11.5 million aggregate principal amount of two promissory notes (at an aggregate original issue discount of 15%) to the investor in a transaction exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The first note (the "Series A Note") has a face amount of $6.72 million for which the investor paid $5 million in cash. The second note (the "Series B Note" and with the Series A Note, collectively referred to as the "Notes") has a principal amount of $4.78 million for which the investor paid $4.78 million in the form of a full recourse promissory note issued by the investor to the Company (the "Investor Note") secured by $4.78 million in cash or cash equivalents of the investor (i.e., an original issue discount of approximately 15% to the face amount of the Series B Note). No portion of the Series B Note may be converted into shares of our common stock (the "Common Stock") until the corresponding portion of the Investor Note has been paid to the Company in cash, at which point in time such portion of the Series B Note shall be deemed "unrestricted". The Investor Note is subject to prepayment at any time at the option of the investor and mandatory prepayment, at the Company's option, subject to certain equity conditions, at any time 45 trading days after the effectiveness of a resale registration statement (or otherwise the applicability of Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company may not effect a mandatory prepayment if the shares underlying the Series A Note and the portion of the Series B Note that has become unrestricted exceeds 35% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Notes are senior secured obligations of the Company secured by a lien on all assets of the Company, bear no interest (unless an event default has occurred and is continuing) and mature on December 31, 2020. The Notes will be convertible at $1.00 into a fixed number of shares (the "Conversion Shares"). The Notes are convertible at the Holder's option, in whole or in part, at any time after closing. The Conversion Price will be subject to adjustment for stock dividends, stock splits, anti-dilution and other customary adjustment events.

In connection with the granting of the Notes, the Company shall issue detachable warrants to the Investor, exercisable in whole or in part at any time during the five years from the date of issuance, in an amount equal to 50% of the conversion shares underlying the Notes and having an exercise price of $1.00 per share. To the extent the Company has a change of control or a spinoff, the warrants provide for a put for the warrants to the Company at their Black- Scholes valuation.

Maxim Group LLC acted as lead placement agent on the offering, and Joseph Gunnar acted as co-placement agent.

