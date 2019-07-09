Quantcast

TopBuild to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results Thursday, August 1

Conference Call at 9:00 A.M.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, will release its second quarter 2019 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1.  The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results. 

Live Call: US/Canada callers dial (888) 225-2706

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's Web site at www.topbuild.com under the "Investor Relations" section.  A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's web site. 

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches.  We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers.  To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801

Source: TopBuild Corp.

