TopBuild to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 06:45:00 AM EDT


Wednesday, August 7 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Operating Officer, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast.  To listen to the live webcast select the "Presentations" link on the Investor Relations section of TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends. 

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

