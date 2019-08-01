TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





8.9% increase in net sales

260 bps gross margin expansion

11.5% operating margin, 11.6% on an adjusted basis, up 210 bps

$1.51 net income per diluted share, $1.43 on an adjusted basis

33.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA

260 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 14.2%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "TopBuild reported another strong quarter, led by TruTeam's growth in both commercial and residential new construction. Operating margins at TruTeam and Service Partners expanded as we continue to drive operational efficiencies throughout our Company.

"Once again, our results demonstrate the strengths of our uniquely diversified business model, along with our focus on profitable growth. We look forward to a solid second half of the year."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2018)

Net sales increased 8.9% to $660.1 million, primarily driven by acquisitions and increased selling prices in both operating segments. Same branch contributed 95.2% of total revenue.



Gross margin increased 260 basis points to 26.5%.



Operating profit was $76.0 million, compared to operating profit of $43.7 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $76.4 million, compared to $57.8 million, a 32.2% improvement.



Operating margin was 11.5%, up 430 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 210 basis points to 11.6%.



Net income was $52.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $49.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $36.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $94.0 million, compared to $70.6 million, a 33.2% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 260 basis points to 14.2%.



Incremental EBITDA margin was 43.3%. On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA was $87.7 million, a 24.3% increase, and incremental EBITDA margin was 76.3%.



At June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $141.8 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $187.1 million for total liquidity of $328.9 million.

Six Month Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to six months ended June 30, 2018)

Net sales increased 16.6% to $1,279.4 million. On a same branch basis, revenue increased 5.2% to $1,154.5 million.



Gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 25.8%.



Operating profit was $132.7 million, compared to operating profit of $77.6 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $135.5 million, compared to $96.0 million, a 41.2% improvement.



Operating margin was 10.4%. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 190 basis points to 10.6%.



Net income was $90.0 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $53.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $86.1 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $63.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $168.6 million, compared to $116.6 million, a 44.6% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2%, a 260-basis point improvement.



Incremental EBITDA margin was 28.6%. On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA grew 24.3% to $144.9 million and incremental EBITDA margin was 49.5%.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2018)





TruTeam 3 Months

Ended

6/30/19 6 Months

Ended

6/30/19 Service Partners 3 Months

Ended

6/30/19 6 Months

Ended

6/30/19 Sales $ 483,028 $ 932,410 Sales $ 213,487 $ 417,951 Change Change Volume 1.4 % 2.7 % Volume (2.6 %) (2.5 %) Price 4.3 % 5.1 % Price 5.1 % 5.9 % M&A 6.8 % 15.1 % M&A 1.3 % 2.8 % Total Change 12.5 % 22.9 % Total Change 3.8 % 6.2 % Operating Margin 14.2 % 12.8 % Operating Margin 9.9 % 10.0 % Change 260 bps 240 bps Change 20 bps 40 bps Adj. Operating Margin 14.2 % 12.9 % Adj. Operating Margin 9.9 % 10.0 % Change 260 bps 240 bps Change 20 bps 40 bps

Capital Allocation

Acquisitions

On July 15, the Company acquired Viking Insulation based in Burbank, California. Viking focuses on fiberglass installation in a wide variety of light commercial and residential projects. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, Viking generated approximately $9.0 million in revenue.

Volas stated, "Viking Insulation is an outstanding addition to TruTeam. Viking has operated in Southern California for 35 years with strong customer relationships throughout the region. Acquisitions remain our top capital allocation priority. Our dedicated M&A team is working with a healthy pipeline of prospects, some of which we expect will become valuable additions to TopBuild over the next several quarters."

Share Repurchases

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 196,885 shares at an average price of $75.57 per share. These shares were purchased as part of the Company's $200 million share repurchase authorization announced on February 26, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, approximately $180 million of the $200 million authorization remained.

2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

The Company has lowered its outlook for housing starts for 2019 to a range of 1.23 million to 1.27 million from the previous range of 1.26 million to 1.3 million starts. Accordingly, the high end of the Company's revenue outlook has been lowered by $30 million while the low end of its revenue range remains unchanged. The Company has also raised the low and high end of its adjusted EBITDA outlook by $15 million and $5 million, respectively.

2019 Low High Revenue $2,610M $2,640M Adjusted EBITDA* $345M $355M *See table below for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Assumptions ($ in millions): 2019 Low High Housing Starts 1,230K 1,270K Estimated net income $ 170.5 $ 185.6 Interest Expense and other, net $ 38.9 $ 35.9 Income tax expense $ 61.5 $ 66.9 Depreciation and Amortization $ 54.0 $ 50.0 Share based compensation $ 14.6 $ 12.1

This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. This outlook does not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual 2019 results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today's conference call, are available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 1, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 225-2706. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "Investors" at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 660,112 $ 605,969 $ 1,279,442 $ 1,097,412 Cost of sales 485,190 460,928 948,824 841,353 Gross profit 174,922 145,041 330,618 256,059 Selling, general, and administrative expense 98,883 101,360 197,960 178,486 Operating profit 76,039 43,681 132,658 77,573 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (9,631 ) (7,322 ) (19,232 ) (9,645 ) Other, net 526 82 858 115 Other expense, net (9,105 ) (7,240 ) (18,374 ) (9,530 ) Income before income taxes 66,934 36,441 114,284 68,043 Income tax expense (14,883 ) (9,288 ) (24,249 ) (14,503 ) Net income $ 52,051 $ 27,153 $ 90,035 $ 53,540 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 0.77 $ 2.64 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 1.51 $ 0.76 $ 2.60 $ 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,976,169 35,102,429 34,072,314 35,081,292 Diluted 34,557,664 35,837,102 34,630,048 35,828,290

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,767 $ 100,929 Receivables, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,199 and $3,676 at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 444,823 407,106 Inventories, net 150,282 168,977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,416 27,685 Total current assets 748,288 704,697 Right of use assets 90,735 — Property and equipment, net 172,719 167,961 Goodwill 1,363,738 1,364,016 Other intangible assets, net 189,041 199,387 Deferred tax assets, net 12,033 13,176 Other assets 4,569 5,294 Total assets $ 2,581,123 $ 2,454,531 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 288,985 $ 313,172 Current portion of long-term debt 32,261 26,852 Accrued liabilities 100,282 104,236 Short-term lease liabilities 36,527 — Total current liabilities 458,055 444,260 Long-term debt 705,626 716,622 Deferred tax liabilities, net 174,269 176,212 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 43,856 43,434 Long-term lease liabilities 57,312 — Other liabilities 359 1,905 Total liabilities 1,439,477 1,382,433 EQUITY 1,141,646 1,072,098 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,581,123 $ 2,454,531 As of June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Other Financial Data Receivable days † 53 45 Inventory days † 29 31 Accounts payable days † 78 66 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable † $ 306,119 $ 271,007 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)‡ 11.9 % 11.1 % † Adjusted for remaining acquisition day one balance sheet items ‡ Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 90,035 $ 53,540 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,538 15,185 Share-based compensation 7,485 5,397 Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment 561 487 Amortization of debt issuance costs 779 422 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (50 ) 123 Provision for bad debt expense 3,688 1,672 Loss from inventory obsolescence 1,251 928 Deferred income taxes, net (21 ) 375 Change in certain assets and liabilities Receivables, net (41,489 ) (22,382 ) Inventories, net 17,391 (11,517 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,969 (5,363 ) Accounts payable (23,823 ) 220 Accrued liabilities (1,131 ) 2,901 Other, net 1,081 (595 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 96,264 41,393 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (21,982 ) (27,521 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired of $15,756 in 2018 — (499,050 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,961 427 Other, net 22 23 Net cash used in investing activities (19,999 ) (526,121 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4,998 515,066 Repayment of long-term debt (11,364 ) (8,033 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (7,717 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 90,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (90,000 ) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (8,471 ) (4,531 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (19,499 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (1,091 ) (841 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (35,427 ) 493,944 Cash and Cash Equivalents Increase for the period 40,838 9,216 Beginning of period 100,929 56,521 End of period $ 141,767 $ 65,737 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 110,192 $ — Accruals for property and equipment 497 864

TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change TruTeam Sales $ 483,028 $ 429,423 12.5 % $ 932,410 $ 758,817 22.9 % Operating profit, as reported $ 68,423 $ 49,635 $ 119,722 $ 78,965 Operating margin, as reported 14.2 % 11.6 % 12.8 % 10.4 % Rationalization charges 81 236 199 453 Acquisition related costs 277 — 403 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 68,781 $ 49,871 $ 120,324 $ 79,418 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.2 % 11.6 % 12.9 % 10.5 % Service Partners Sales $ 213,487 $ 205,621 3.8 % $ 417,951 $ 393,387 6.2 % Operating profit, as reported $ 21,151 $ 20,009 $ 41,748 $ 37,912 Operating margin, as reported 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.0 % 9.6 % Rationalization charges — — 109 25 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 21,151 $ 20,009 $ 41,857 $ 37,937 Operating margin, as adjusted 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.0 % 9.6 % Total Sales before eliminations $ 696,515 $ 635,044 $ 1,350,361 $ 1,152,204 Intercompany eliminations (36,403 ) (29,075 ) (70,919 ) (54,792 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 660,112 $ 605,969 8.9 % $ 1,279,442 $ 1,097,412 16.6 % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 89,574 $ 69,644 $ 161,470 $ 116,877 General corporate expense, net (7,130 ) (20,686 ) (16,734 ) (29,579 ) Intercompany eliminations and other adjustments (6,405 ) (5,277 ) (12,078 ) (9,725 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 76,039 $ 43,681 $ 132,658 $ 77,573 Operating margin, as reported 11.5 % 7.2 % 10.4 % 7.1 % Rationalization charges † 142 4,341 1,969 5,138 Acquisition related costs 251 9,799 903 13,281 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 76,432 $ 57,821 $ 135,530 $ 95,992 Operating margin, as adjusted 11.6 % 9.5 % 10.6 % 8.7 % Share-based compensation 4,513 2,995 7,485 5,397 Depreciation and amortization 13,062 9,743 25,538 15,185 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 94,007 $ 70,559 $ 168,553 $ 116,574 EBITDA margin, as adjusted 14.2 % 11.6 % 13.2 % 10.6 % Sales change period over period 54,143 182,030 EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 23,448 51,979 EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change 43.3 % 28.6 % † Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.

TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 660,112 $ 605,969 $ 1,279,442 $ 1,097,412 Gross profit, as reported $ 174,922 $ 145,041 $ 330,618 $ 256,059 Rationalization charges — 155 — 155 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 174,922 $ 145,196 $ 330,618 $ 256,214 Gross margin, as reported 26.5 % 23.9 % 25.8 % 23.3 % Gross margin, as adjusted 26.5 % 24.0 % 25.8 % 23.3 % Operating profit, as reported $ 76,039 $ 43,681 $ 132,658 $ 77,573 Rationalization charges 142 4,341 1,969 5,138 Acquisition related costs 251 9,799 903 13,281 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 76,432 $ 57,821 $ 135,530 $ 95,992 Operating margin, as reported 11.5 % 7.2 % 10.4 % 7.1 % Operating margin, as adjusted 11.6 % 9.5 % 10.6 % 8.7 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 66,934 $ 36,441 $ 114,284 $ 68,043 Rationalization charges 142 4,341 1,969 5,138 Acquisition related costs 251 9,799 903 13,281 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 67,327 50,581 117,156 86,462 Tax rate at 26.5% and 27.0% for 2019 and 2018, respectively (17,842 ) (13,657 ) (31,046 ) (23,345 ) Income, as adjusted $ 49,485 $ 36,924 $ 86,110 $ 63,117 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 1.43 $ 1.03 $ 2.49 $ 1.76 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 34,557,664 35,837,102 34,630,048 35,828,290





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales Same branch: Installation segment $ 453,820 $ 429,423 $ 817,717 $ 758,817 Distribution segment 210,805 205,621 406,881 393,387 Eliminations (36,241 ) (29,075 ) (70,057 ) (54,792 ) Total same branch 628,384 605,969 1,154,541 1,097,412 Acquisitions (a): Installation segment $ 29,208 $ — $ 114,693 $ — Distribution segment 2,682 — 11,070 — Eliminations (162 ) — (862 ) — Total acquisitions 31,728 — 124,901 — Total $ 660,112 $ 605,969 $ 1,279,442 $ 1,097,412 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 87,671 $ 70,559 $ 144,875 $ 116,574 Acquisitions (a) 6,336 — 23,678 — Total $ 94,007 $ 70,559 $ 168,553 $ 116,574 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (b) 14.0 % 12.5 % Acquisitions (c) 20.0 % 19.0 % Total (d) 14.2 % 11.6 % 13.2 % 10.6 % As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of incremental sales Same branch (e) 76.3 % 49.5 % Acquisitions (c) 20.0 % 19.0 % Total (f) 43.3 % 28.6 % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twevle months (b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales (c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales (d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales (e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales (f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales





TopBuild Corp. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 52,051 $ 27,153 $ 90,035 $ 53,540 Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 9,105 7,240 18,374 9,530 Income tax expense 14,883 9,288 24,249 14,503 Depreciation and amortization 13,062 9,743 25,538 15,185 Share-based compensation 4,513 2,995 7,485 5,397 Rationalization charges 142 4,341 1,969 5,138 Acquisition related costs 251 9,799 903 13,281 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 94,007 $ 70,559 $ 168,553 $ 116,574

TopBuild Corp. 2019 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2019 Low High Estimated net income $ 170.5 $ 185.6 Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 38.9 35.9 Income tax expense 61.5 66.9 Depreciation and amortization 54.0 50.0 Share-based compensation 14.6 12.1 Rationalization charges 4.0 2.5 Acquisition related costs 1.5 2.0 Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 345.0 $ 355.0

