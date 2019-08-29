Top Strike Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Strike Resources Corp. d.b.a. "Vencanna Ventures Inc." (the "Corporation" or "Vencanna") (CSE:VENI) is pleased to provide a summary of its financial results as of April 30, 2019. Selected financial information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's audited 2019 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes key financial highlights associated with the Corporation's financial performance for the year ended April 30, 2019.

Year ended April 30 2019 2018 2017 Revenue $ Nil $ Nil $ Nil General and administrative expenses 605,104 20,807 73,355 Share-based compensation 1,532,178 - - Loss 1,913,306 20,269 72,280 Loss per share - basic and diluted 0.02 0.00 0.00 Total assets 8,603,826 73,551 110,238

Corporate Update

On January 30, 2019, the Corporation entered into a loan of $3,250,000 to Blacklist Holdings, Inc. ("Blacklist") for inventory expansion into its markets and general working capital purposes (the "Loan"). The Loan was repaid in full on May 17, 2019 along with an additional payment of $286,000 for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,536,000, together with 2,600,000 warrants to acquire common shares of Ionic at an exercise price of $0.55 per Ionic share for a period of one year from issuance.

On July 22, 2019, the Company announced a strategic investment with Vertical Companies ("Vertical"), whereby the Company loaned Vertical $4,000,000. In addition, Vertical's Chairman, Mr. Smoke Wallin, has joined the board of directors of the Company. Top Strike continues to pursue its business objectives, including building out a strategic investment portfolio throughout calendar 2019.

About Vencanna

On September 24, 2018, the Corporation announced the completion of a recapitalization financing, the appointment of a new management team and board of directors and commencement of trading on the CSE. The transactions have transitioned the Corporation from an oil and gas issuer to a merchant capital firm, rebranded as "Vencanna Ventures Inc.". The recapitalized Corporation aims to be a go-to capital provider for early-stage global cannabis initiatives with an emphasis on strong management operating in state compliant jurisdictions with barriers to entry. The Corporation looks to provide investors with a diversified, high-growth, cannabis investment strategy through strategic investments focused through-out the value chain (cultivation, processing and distribution, and including ancillary businesses).

