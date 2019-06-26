Top Data Publications Recognize Talend as an Industry Leader



Talend earns place on two top industry lists

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, has been named to the Database Trends & Applications (DBTA) 100 and the Software Development (SD) Times 100 lists for its big data, cloud, and application integration capabilities.



The DBTA 100 list, which highlights companies that matter most in data, recognized Talend for its ability to "empower customers to derive business value quicker than ever before." The SD Times 100 list recognizes companies, non-commercial organizations, open source projects, and other initiatives for their innovation and leadership. This year's list named Talend as a winner in the big data & analytics category.

"We are honored to once again be named an industry leader in both the DBTA and SD Times lists," said Chris Taylor, VP of corporate marketing at Talend. "It's particularly rewarding to be recognized for our focus on helping customers collect, govern, transform, and share their data in cloud and hybrid data environments. Kudos to our teams for continuing to deliver innovative products."

These awards both recognize Talend for its Talend Data Fabric, a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data. With Talend Data Fabric, users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Each year DBTA editors look to highlight a variety of companies addressing the evolving demands for hardware, software, and services. Similarly, the editors of SD Times look to identify the industry's top leaders, innovators and influencers in 10 separate industry segments by considering each company's offerings and reputation.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

