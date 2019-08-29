Top Agents and Teams Join eXp Realty



Industry Leaders and Award Winners Attracted to Cloud-Based Brokerage

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced some of the new agents and teams who recently joined the brokerage.



Carl Azbell and the Countrywide Realty Group, Texas

Azbell has more than 19 years in the real estate industry and was a top producer at Countrywide Home Loans and Keller Williams before bringing his team to eXp. This year, he was named among the Top 500 Brokers in the Americas by The Broker Agent Committee and previously achieved the award for highest gross commission at his former brokerage.

Glenn Bill and the Glenn Bill Group, Indiana

Bill is a 31-year veteran of Century 21 and served as an agent, team leader and broker/owner. For the past 20 years, he has been recognized among the top two percent of sales agents, and as a top 10 team leader and broker/owner by his former brokerage. He is nationally recognized for his book "The ABC's of Attitude," a No. 1 international best-seller, and as the top "Attitude" keynote speaker; the "Source of Sales," a real estate sales training system he created; and as the host of the Get Attitude Podcast. The Glenn Bill Group has averaged more than 100 sales per year for the past ten years.

Tina Garcia and Rudy Mohamed, and the Everest Team, Arizona

Founded in 2012, the Everest Team has become one of the top producing teams in Arizona. In 2018, they sold more than 200 homes, totaling more than $58 million in sales. The Everest Team has earned numerous production awards and their team motto is "Together We Move Mountains."

Vincent Koo, New York

Koo has been in the real estate industry for 19 years and previously led three EXIT Realty offices. In 2016 and 2017, they ranked No. 2 for highest gross commissions for a multi-office operation for all of EXIT Realty Corp. International. Koo was twice named No. 1 recruiter among all EXIT Realty Corp. International and his team earned Brokerage of the Year for 11 consecutive years in the EXIT Realty New York Metro region.

Rip Phillips, Kentucky

Phillips currently serves as the President of the Kentucky Association of REALTORS®. He has been in the real estate business for 15 years and joins eXp Realty as both an agent and a Kentucky Managing Broker.

