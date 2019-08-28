Tony Hawk® Signature Collection Makes North American Debut Exclusively with REIGN



The Tony Hawk® Signature Line fashion collection will be available for purchase through REIGN and 10 Corso Como New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following successful launches in both Paris and London earlier this year, legendary skater and cultural icon Tony Hawk continues the global expansion of his fashion collection to North America. On August 29, 2019, the Tony Hawk® Signature Line will debut in partnership with New York City's renowned luxury streetwear store, REIGN, as well as the experiential concept store 10 Corso Como, where REIGN has a collaborative sneaker space.



The collection pays homage to Tony Hawk's timeless legacy and continued influence on skateboarding culture around the globe. The line, which features exclusive imagery shot by renowned photographer Anton Corbijn, draws from Tony Hawk's California roots fused with a streetwear-inspired twist.

The collection is comprised of relaxed fit t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts in blues, green and neutral colourways, with prices starting at $80 USD.

"While working on the collection, I wanted to create something that was more than just clothing. The line was intended to celebrate skateboarding culture through the look, touch and feel of each item," Tony Hawk said of the collection.

Santino LoConte, REIGN's Founder and Creative Director commented, "Tony Hawk is a legend, and his impact on skate culture in the early 2000's had a huge influence on me during my childhood. When we were presented with the opportunity to partner with him, alongside the artistic approach of Anton Corbijn, we jumped at the opportunity. This project bridges the gap between authentic skate culture, fashion, and art. It's the type of project we at REIGN love to work on."

At the August 29 launch event hosted by 10 Corso Como, located in Manhattan's Seaport District, guests will be able to enjoy a first look at the collection and meet Tony Hawk who will be on-site to celebrate the collection.

The Tony Hawk® Signature Line will be available for purchase in-store and on www.reign.com as of August 29, 2019, as well as at selected retailers across Europe, North America and Asia at a future date. The Tony Hawk® brand is part of the portfolio of brands owned by APEX Global Brands (Nasdaq:APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands.

