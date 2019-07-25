Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for the Composition and Formulation of TNX-102 SL





NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued U.S. Patent No. 10,357,465 to the Company on July 23, 2019. This patent, "Eutectic Formulations of Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride," includes 14 claims directed to eutectics of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride and mannitol and methods of making those eutectics. This patent is expected to provide Tonix with U.S. market exclusivity until 2035.



Tonix's proprietary eutectic formulation of cyclobenzaprine, or TNX-102 SL, is designed for chronic sublingual (under-the-tongue) administration daily at bedtime, which facilitates transmucosal absorption of cyclobenzaprine and bypasses first pass liver metabolism. Marketed cyclobenzaprine drug products are limited to short-term use (two to three weeks) and formulated for oral ingestion, which results in significant liver metabolism. Sublingual TNX-102 SL has a different pharmacokinetic profile than marketed oral cyclobenzaprine drug products. TNX-102 SL is being developed as a treatment for three indications: posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), fibromyalgia and agitation in Alzheimer's disease. Marketed oral cyclobenzaprine products are indicated for the relief of muscle spasm.

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix commented, "We are committed to building our intellectual property covering the unique properties of TNX-102 SL in multiple markets around the world. These newly issued claims strengthen and expand TNX-102 SL's overall patent portfolio and provide Tonix with significant intellectual property protection for TNX-102 SL in the U.S."

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecules and biologics to treat psychiatric, pain and addiction conditions, and biological products to improve biodefense through potential medical counter-measures. Tonix's lead program is for the development of Tonmya* (TNX-102 SL), which is in Phase 3 development as a bedtime treatment for PTSD. Tonix is also developing TNX-102 SL as a bedtime treatment for fibromyalgia and agitation in Alzheimer's disease under separate Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) to support potential pivotal efficacy studies. The fibromyalgia program is in Phase 3 development and the agitation in Alzheimer's program is Phase 2 ready. TNX-1300** (double-mutant cocaine esterase) is being developed under an IND and is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) is in the pre-IND application stage, also for the treatment of PTSD but by a different mechanism from TNX-102 SL and designed for daytime dosing. TNX-601 is also in development for a potential indication - neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use. Data is expected in the second half of 2019 for a Phase 1 clinical formulation selection pharmacokinetic study of TNX-601 that is being conducted outside of the U.S. TNX-801 (live virus vaccine for percutaneous (scarification) administration) is a potential smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, currently in the pre-IND application stage.





*Tonmya has been conditionally accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the proposed trade name for TNX-102 SL for the treatment of PTSD. TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

**TNX-1300 (T172R/G173Q double-mutant cocaine esterase 200 mg, i.v. solution) is an investigational new biological product and has not been approved for any indication.

