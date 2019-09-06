TomTom Navigation Integrated with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform





IAA Frankfurt, Germany, September 6, 2019 TomTom (TOM2) today revealed that its navigation has been integrated with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform. Navigation usage and diagnostics data can be sent from vehicles to Microsoft Azure where the data can be used by automakers to generate data-driven insights to deliver tailored services and to make better informed design and engineering decisions. The location intelligence - which also includes traffic information and HD map services - can also be used in vehicles for navigation apps, as well as context while driving autonomously.

Cees van Dok, Chief Product Officer, TomTom, explains: "Our integration with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform means that automakers can get access to precise and reliable navigation and driving behaviour data easily, while of course adhering to privacy principles. This data could, for instance, be used to predict the range of an electric vehicle based on driving behaviour and planned route more accurately; or to work out, based on navigation behaviour, what connectivity package for online navigation would be best suited for a driver. This is a game changer for OEMs."

In December 2016, TomTom made its location-based services available on Azure, and in February 2019, the two firms announced that TomTom had been chosen as the location data provider for mapping services across Microsoft solutions, including Azure Maps, Bing, Cortana, Windows and future offerings.

Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager of Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility at Microsoft comments: "With Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform serving as the digital chassis of the car, telematics, infotainment, and data from sensors are all connected to the cloud in the same way, effectively solving the pain point of managing different systems for scale, security, and reliability. We're delighted to add navigation intelligence data from TomTom to MCVP."

Visitors to IAA Frankfurt can meet TomTom in Hall 8.0, booth C39, while the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform will be in Hall 5.0, booth C21.

