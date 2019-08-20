TomTom Boosts Electric Revolution with Tools to Beat Range Anxiety





AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom, [TOM2] the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of two new APIs for developers to help build applications for electric mobility. The TomTomLong Distance EV Routing API and the TomTom EV Charging Stations Availability API are new to the already extensive range of tools TomTom offers to developers who build an application for electric vehicle drivers - enabling a reliable and stress-free driving experience.



TomTom APIs for EV





TomTom, winner of the TaaS Technology Award 2019 for outstanding electric vehicle technology innovation, offers tools to develop applications for electric vehicle drivers. For example, with the TomTom Routing API it is easy to calculate the actual reachable range of electric vehicles and to find the most energy efficient route - taking into account vehicle and road network characteristics as well as traffic patterns.

The new Long Distance EV Routing API allows users to route from A to B beyond one charge. The routing algorithm, specifically designed to optimize travel time, calculates the route including stops to charge, displaying an estimated arrival time that also considers the charging time. The second new API, EV Charging Stations Availability API, provides information about the availability of the charging stations per plug type, making sure the driver knows before arrival whether a charging point is available for use or not.

"The future of mobility is connected, shared, automated and definitely electric," says Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. "This electric revolution poses new challenges like range anxiety which require a new generation of location technology. TomTom offers developers the perfect toolkit to create innovative and useful location-based services for electric vehicle drivers that will help lift the practical and psychological barriers to wide-scale EV adoption, helping to work towards a world free of emissions."

Developers can start building for electric mobility with TomTom SDKs and APIs on TomTom's self-service developer portal: https://developer.tomtom.com/products/ev-route-planning-use-case

