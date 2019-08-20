Toll Brothers Reports FY 2019 3rd Quarter Results

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.tollbrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2019.
FY 2019's Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2018's Third Quarter):
- Net income and earnings per share were $146.3 million and $1.00 per share diluted, compared to net income of $193.3 million and $1.26 per share diluted in FY 2018's third quarter.
- Pre-tax income was $186.9 million, compared to $253.1 million in FY 2018's third quarter.
- Impairments were $4.7 million, compared to $11.1 million in FY 2018's third quarter.
- Home sales revenues were $1.76 billion, down 8%; home building deliveries were 1,994, down 11%.
- Net signed contract value was $1.87 billion, down 8%; contract units were 2,241, down 3%.
- Backlog value at third-quarter end was $5.84 billion, down 10%; units in backlog totaled 6,839, down 4%.
- Home sales gross margin was 20.2%; Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs ("Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin"), was 23.1%.
- SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.6%.
- Income from operations was 9.7% of total revenues.
- Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit was $18.4 million.
- The Company repurchased approximately 3.98 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $35.74 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $142.2 million.
FY 2019 Financial Guidance:
- FY 2019 deliveries of between 7,800 and 8,100 units with an average price of between $860,000 and $880,000.
- FY 2019 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of approximately 23.0%.
- FY 2019 SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, of approximately 10.4%.
- FY 2019 Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit of approximately $105 million.
- FY 2019 tax rate of approximately 25.6%.
Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers' chairman and chief executive officer, stated: "In our third quarter, we had strong revenues, gross margin, and earnings. While our third quarter contracts were down modestly, we are off to a good start in our fourth quarter. Low mortgage rates, a limited supply of new and existing homes, and a strong employment picture are providing tailwinds.
"We are focused on measured growth through geographic, product and price point diversification, and capital-efficient land acquisitions. We continue to expand the buyer segments that we serve with homes now ranging in price from $275,000 to over $3 million. Our balance sheet remains strong and our book value continues to grow. With ample liquidity, moderate leverage, and limited near-term debt maturities, we have the flexibility to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy."
Toll Brothers' financial highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2019 (unaudited):
- FY 2019's third quarter net income was $146.3 million, or $1.00 per share diluted, compared to FY 2018's third quarter net income of $193.3 million, or $1.26 per share diluted.
- FY 2019's third quarter pre-tax income was $186.9 million, compared to FY 2018's third quarter pre-tax income of $253.1 million.
- FY 2019's third quarter results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $4.7 million, compared to FY 2018's third quarter pre-tax inventory impairments of $11.1 million.
- FY 2019's third quarter home sales revenues were $1.76 billion and 1,994 units, compared to FY 2018's third quarter totals of $1.91 billion and 2,246 units.
- FY 2019 third quarter net signed contracts were $1.87 billion and 2,241 units, compared to FY 2018's third quarter totals of $2.03 billion and 2,316 units.
- FY 2019's third quarter net signed contracts on a per-community basis were 7.07 units, compared to third quarter net signed contracts on a per-community basis of 8.10 units in FY 2018, 6.89 units in FY 2017, 5.85 in FY 2016 and 5.50 in FY 2015.
- FY 2019 third-quarter-end backlog was $5.84 billion and 6,839 units, compared to FY 2018's third-quarter-end backlog of $6.48 billion and 7,100 units. The average price of homes in backlog was $854,500, compared to $912,600 at FY 2018's third-quarter-end.
- FY 2019's third quarter home sales gross margin was 20.2%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter home sales gross margin of 21.1%.
- FY 2019's third quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin was 23.1%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of 24.3%.
- FY 2019's third quarter Interest included in cost of sales was 2.7% of revenue, compared to 2.6 % in FY 2018's third quarter.
- FY 2019's third quarter SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.6%, compared to 9.1 % in FY 2018's third quarter.
- FY 2019's third quarter Income from operations of $171.0 million represented 9.7% of total revenues, compared to FY 2018's third quarter Income from operations of $229.7 million and 12.0% of total revenues.
- FY 2019's third quarter Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit totaled $18.4 million, compared to FY 2018's third quarter total of $23.4 million.
- FY 2019's third quarter cancellation rate (current quarter cancellations divided by current quarter signed contracts) was 6.5%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter cancellation rate of 5.4%.
- FY 2019's third quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog was 2.4%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog of 1.9%.
Toll Brothers' financial highlights for the nine months ended July 31, 2019 (unaudited):
- FY 2019's nine-month period net income was $387.7 million, or $2.63 per share diluted, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period net income of $437.2 million, or $2.81 per share diluted.
- FY 2019's nine-month period pre-tax income was $514.5 million, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period pre-tax income of $537.4 million.
- FY 2019's nine-month period results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $31.6 million, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period pre-tax inventory impairments of $28.7 million.
- FY 2019's nine-month period home sales revenues were $4.79 billion and 5,435 units, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period totals of $4.69 billion and 5,555 units.
- FY 2019 nine-month period net signed contracts were $5.04 billion and 6,044 units, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period totals of $6.11 billion and 6,804 units.
- FY 2019's nine-month period Income from operations of $455.9 million represented 9.4% of total revenues, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period Income from operations of $447.8 million and 9.6% of total revenues.
- FY 2019's nine-month period Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit totaled $71.9 million, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period total of $89.7 million.
Additional Financial Information:
- The Company ended its FY 2019 third quarter with $836.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $924.4 million at FY 2019's second-quarter end, and $522.2 million at FY 2018's third-quarter end. At FY 2019's third-quarter end, the Company also had $1.10 billion available under its $1.295 billion, 20-bank revolving credit facility, which matures in May 2021.
- During the third quarter of FY 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 3.98 million shares at an average price per share of $35.74, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $142.2 million.
- To date in FY 2019, the Company has repurchased approximately 5.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $35.13, for a total purchase price of approximately $175.4 million.
- On July 26, 2019, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2019.
- FY 2019's third-quarter-end Stockholders' Equity was $4.94 billion, compared to FY 2018's third-quarter-end Stockholders' Equity of $4.53 billion.
- FY 2019's third-quarter-end book value per share was $34.72, compared to FY 2018's third-quarter-end book value per share of $30.55.
- The Company ended its FY 2019 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 43.2%, compared to 42.5% at FY 2019's second-quarter-end and 44.5% at FY 2018's third-quarter-end. The Company ended FY 2019's third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 35.9%, compared to 34.6% at FY 2019's second-quarter-end, and 40.1% at FY 2018's third-quarter-end.
- The Company ended FY 2019's third quarter with approximately 57,400 lots owned and optioned, compared to 54,500 one quarter earlier, and 53,600 one year earlier. Approximately 34,600 of these lots were owned, of which approximately 16,400 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.
- In the third quarter of FY 2019, the Company spent approximately $287.3 million on land to purchase approximately 3,400 lots.
- The Company ended FY 2019's third quarter with 322 selling communities, compared to 311 at FY 2019's second-quarter-end and 301 at FY 2018's third-quarter-end.
FY 2019 Financial Guidance:
- The Company expects FY 2019 deliveries of between 7,800 and 8,100 units with an average price of between $860,000 and $880,000.
- The Company expects FY 2019 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin to be approximately 23.0% of home sales revenues.
- FY 2019 SG&A is expected to be approximately 10.4% of FY 2019 home sales revenues.
- FY 2019 Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit is expected to total approximately $105 million.
- The FY 2019 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25.6%.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information on the calculation of the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio.
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|July 31,
2019
|
|October 31,
2018
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|836,258
|
|
|$
|1,182,195
|
|Inventory
|7,995,076
|
|
|7,598,219
|
|Property, construction and office equipment, net
|288,742
|
|
|193,281
|
|Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets
|720,178
|
|
|550,778
|
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|169,251
|
|
|170,731
|
|Customer deposits held in escrow
|88,043
|
|
|117,573
|
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|354,569
|
|
|431,813
|
|
|$
|10,452,117
|
|
|$
|10,244,590
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|Liabilities:
|
|
|
|Loans payable
|$
|1,089,137
|
|
|$
|686,801
|
|Senior notes
|2,512,877
|
|
|2,861,375
|
|Mortgage company loan facility
|150,000
|
|
|150,000
|
|Customer deposits
|429,665
|
|
|410,864
|
|Accounts payable
|344,665
|
|
|362,098
|
|Accrued expenses
|895,940
|
|
|973,581
|
|Income taxes payable
|45,376
|
|
|30,959
|
|Total liabilities
|5,467,660
|
|
|5,475,678
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity:
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|Common stock
|1,779
|
|
|1,779
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|724,411
|
|
|727,053
|
|Retained earnings
|5,482,955
|
|
|5,161,551
|
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(1,270,922
|)
|
|(1,130,878
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|862
|
|
|694
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,939,085
|
|
|4,760,199
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|45,372
|
|
|8,713
|
|Total equity
|4,984,457
|
|
|4,768,912
|
|
|$
|10,452,117
|
|
|$
|10,244,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
July 31,
|
|Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|%
|
|$
|%
|Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home sales
|$
|4,788,335
|
|
|
|$
|4,688,020
|
|
|
|$
|1,756,970
|
|
|
|$
|1,913,353
|
|
|Land sales (1)
|56,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,844,966
|
|
|
|4,688,020
|
|
|
|1,765,691
|
|
|
|1,913,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home sales
|3,818,347
|
|79.7
|%
|
|3,742,256
|
|79.8
|%
|
|1,401,755
|
|79.8
|%
|
|1,509,619
|
|78.9
|%
|Land sales (1)
|43,406
|
|76.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|6,232
|
|71.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|3,861,753
|
|
|
|3,742,256
|
|
|
|1,407,987
|
|
|
|1,509,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross margin - home sales
|969,988
|
|20.3
|%
|
|945,764
|
|20.2
|%
|
|355,215
|
|20.2
|%
|
|403,734
|
|21.1
|%
|Gross margin - land sales (1)
|13,225
|
|23.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|2,489
|
|28.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|527,318
|
|11.0
|%
|
|$
|497,990
|
|10.6
|%
|
|$
|186,709
|
|10.6
|%
|
|$
|174,071
|
|9.1
|%
|Income from operations
|455,895
|
|9.4
|%
|
|447,774
|
|9.6
|%
|
|170,995
|
|9.7
|%
|
|229,663
|
|12.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from unconsolidated entities
|17,759
|
|
|
|53,913
|
|
|
|7,200
|
|
|
|12,469
|
|
|Other income - net
|40,867
|
|
|
|35,756
|
|
|
|8,721
|
|
|
|10,965
|
|
|Income before income taxes
|514,521
|
|
|
|537,443
|
|
|
|186,916
|
|
|
|253,097
|
|
|Income tax provision
|126,829
|
|
|
|100,268
|
|
|
|40,598
|
|
|
|59,839
|
|
|Net income
|$
|387,692
|
|
|
|$
|437,175
|
|
|
|$
|146,318
|
|
|
|$
|193,258
|
|
|Per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings
|$
|2.65
|
|
|
|$
|2.85
|
|
|
|$
|1.01
|
|
|
|$
|1.28
|
|
|Diluted earnings
|$
|2.63
|
|
|
|$
|2.81
|
|
|
|$
|1.00
|
|
|
|$
|1.26
|
|
|Cash dividend declared
|$
|0.33
|
|
|
|$
|0.30
|
|
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|Weighted-average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|146,041
|
|
|
|153,290
|
|
|
|144,750
|
|
|
|151,257
|
|
|Diluted
|147,479
|
|
|
|155,733
|
|
|
|146,275
|
|
|
|153,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Effective tax rate
|24.6
|%
|
|
|18.7
|%
|
|
|21.7
|%
|
|
|23.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) On November 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" ("ASU 2014-09"). Upon adoption, land sale activity is presented as part of income from operations where previously it was included in "Other income - net." Prior periods are not restated. During the nine months ended July 31, 2018, we recognized land sales revenues and land sales cost of revenues of $52.3 million and $48.1 million, respectively. During the three months ended July 31, 2018, we recognized land sales revenues and land sales cost of revenues of $10.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively.
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
July 31,
|
|Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Impairment charges recognized:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities
|$
|7,256
|
|$
|2,620
|
|$
|3,579
|
|$
|1,996
|
|Cost of home sales - operating communities
|24,380
|
|26,126
|
|1,100
|
|9,065
|
|
|$
|31,636
|
|$
|28,746
|
|$
|4,679
|
|$
|11,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|51,423
|
|$
|18,724
|
|$
|18,109
|
|$
|6,204
|
|Interest incurred
|$
|131,830
|
|$
|123,028
|
|$
|43,968
|
|$
|41,759
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Charged to home sales cost of sales
|$
|125,862
|
|$
|128,915
|
|$
|46,635
|
|$
|50,003
|
|Charged to land sales cost of sales
|945
|
|
|
|310
|
|
|Charged to other income - net
|
|
|2,259
|
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|$
|126,807
|
|$
|131,174
|
|$
|46,945
|
|$
|51,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home sites controlled:
|July 31,
2019
|
|July 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|Owned
|34,577
|
|33,884
|
|
|
|
|Optioned
|22,857
|
|19,720
|
|
|
|
|
|57,434
|
|53,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):
|
|July 31,
2019
|
|October 31,
2018
|Land and land development costs
|$
|2,280,158
|
|
|$
|1,917,354
|
|Construction in progress
|5,030,973
|
|
|4,917,917
|
|Sample homes
|415,185
|
|
|493,037
|
|Land deposits and costs of future development
|268,760
|
|
|245,114
|
|Other
|
|
|24,797
|
|
|$
|7,995,076
|
|
|$
|7,598,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, Toll operates in five geographic segments:
|North:
|Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and New York
|Mid-Atlantic:
|Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia
|South:
|Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas
|West:
|Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington
|California:
|California
|
|Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|Units
|
|$ (Millions)
|
|Average Price Per Unit $
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North
|299
|
|403
|
|$
|210.9
|
|$
|266.2
|
|$
|705,400
|
|$
|660,600
|Mid-Atlantic
|449
|
|487
|
|287.7
|
|304.1
|
|640,700
|
|624,400
|South
|440
|
|402
|
|318.5
|
|299.3
|
|723,900
|
|744,400
|West
|490
|
|558
|
|353.9
|
|382.5
|
|722,200
|
|685,400
|California
|276
|
|367
|
|512.3
|
|610.7
|
|1,856,200
|
|1,664,100
|Traditional Home Building
|1,954
|
|2,217
|
|1,683.3
|
|1,862.8
|
|861,500
|
|840,200
|City Living
|40
|
|29
|
|71.9
|
|50.6
|
|1,797,300
|
|1,745,400
|Corporate and other
|
|
|
|
|1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total home sales
|1,994
|
|2,246
|
|1,757.0
|
|1,913.4
|
|$
|881,200
|
|$
|851,900
|Land sales
|
|
|
|
|8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total consolidated
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,765.7
|
|$
|1,913.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONTRACTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North
|338
|
|353
|
|$
|230.7
|
|$
|239.7
|
|$
|682,600
|
|$
|679,100
|Mid-Atlantic
|451
|
|544
|
|301.9
|
|343.0
|
|669,500
|
|630,600
|South
|465
|
|414
|
|324.8
|
|311.3
|
|698,600
|
|751,900
|West
|698
|
|566
|
|513.6
|
|417.9
|
|735,700
|
|738,400
|California
|249
|
|390
|
|434.3
|
|639.4
|
|1,744,000
|
|1,639,400
|Traditional Home Building
|2,201
|
|2,267
|
|1,805.3
|
|1,951.3
|
|820,200
|
|860,800
|City Living
|40
|
|49
|
|63.5
|
|80.7
|
|1,587,100
|
|1,646,300
|Total consolidated
|2,241
|
|2,316
|
|$
|1,868.8
|
|$
|2,032.0
|
|$
|833,900
|
|$
|877,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BACKLOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North
|1,232
|
|1,254
|
|$
|854.9
|
|$
|879.1
|
|$
|693,900
|
|$
|701,000
|Mid-Atlantic
|1,329
|
|1,342
|
|879.9
|
|878.6
|
|662,100
|
|654,700
|South
|1,421
|
|1,296
|
|1,028.4
|
|994.3
|
|723,700
|
|767,200
|West
|1,680
|
|1,610
|
|1,248.7
|
|1,179.0
|
|743,300
|
|732,300
|California
|1,083
|
|1,407
|
|1,712.5
|
|2,345.5
|
|1,581,200
|
|1,667,000
|Traditional Home Building
|6,745
|
|6,909
|
|5,724.4
|
|6,276.5
|
|848,700
|
|908,500
|City Living
|94
|
|191
|
|119.7
|
|202.6
|
|1,272,900
|
|1,060,700
|Total consolidated
|6,839
|
|7,100
|
|$
|5,844.1
|
|$
|6,479.1
|
|$
|854,500
|
|$
|912,600
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
July 31,
|
|Units
|
|$ (Millions)
|
|Average Price Per Unit $
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North
|852
|
|950
|
|$
|602.3
|
|
|$
|626.7
|
|$
|706,900
|
|$
|659,700
|Mid-Atlantic
|1,141
|
|1,217
|
|749.1
|
|
|765.9
|
|656,500
|
|629,300
|South
|1,101
|
|942
|
|811.0
|
|
|711.5
|
|736,600
|
|755,300
|West
|1,412
|
|1,502
|
|1,019.2
|
|
|989.9
|
|721,800
|
|659,100
|California
|753
|
|822
|
|1,382.8
|
|
|1,336.2
|
|1,836,400
|
|1,625,500
|Traditional Home Building
|5,259
|
|5,433
|
|4,564.4
|
|
|4,430.2
|
|867,900
|
|815,400
|City Living
|176
|
|122
|
|224.6
|
|
|257.8
|
|1,276,100
|
|2,113,100
|Corporate and other
|
|
|
|
|(0.7
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total home sales
|5,435
|
|5,555
|
|4,788.3
|
|
|4,688.0
|
|$
|881,000
|
|$
|843,900
|Land sales
|
|
|
|
|56.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total consolidated
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,844.9
|
|
|$
|4,688.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONTRACTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North
|986
|
|987
|
|$
|687.7
|
|
|$
|689.7
|
|$
|697,500
|
|$
|698,800
|Mid-Atlantic
|1,328
|
|1,416
|
|869.4
|
|
|903.0
|
|654,700
|
|637,700
|South
|1,231
|
|1,183
|
|868.4
|
|
|889.8
|
|705,400
|
|752,200
|West
|1,692
|
|1,715
|
|1,234.9
|
|
|1,197.0
|
|729,800
|
|698,000
|California
|703
|
|1,342
|
|1,208.8
|
|
|2,186.5
|
|1,719,500
|
|1,629,300
|Traditional Home Building
|5,940
|
|6,643
|
|4,869.2
|
|
|5,866.0
|
|819,700
|
|883,000
|City Living
|104
|
|161
|
|166.2
|
|
|239.6
|
|1,598,100
|
|1,488,200
|Total consolidated
|6,044
|
|6,804
|
|$
|5,035.4
|
|
|$
|6,105.6
|
|$
|833,100
|
|$
|897,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unconsolidated entities:
Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, and for backlog at July 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:
|
|Units
|
|$ (Millions)
|
|Average Price Per Unit $
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Three months ended July 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|33
|
|19
|
|$
|95.8
|
|$
|36.0
|
|$
|2,902,000
|
|$
|1,896,900
|Contracts
|15
|
|25
|
|$
|42.4
|
|$
|67.5
|
|$
|2,823,600
|
|$
|2,699,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine months ended July 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|105
|
|73
|
|$
|217.6
|
|$
|104.0
|
|$
|2,072,400
|
|$
|1,424,000
|Contracts
|31
|
|143
|
|$
|98.5
|
|$
|259.2
|
|$
|3,177,400
|
|$
|1,812,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Backlog at July 31,
|98
|
|186
|
|$
|202.2
|
|$
|322.7
|
|$
|2,063,400
|
|$
|1,735,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
This press release contains, and Company management's discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company's Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin and the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio.
These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the homebuilding business.
The Company's management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other homebuilders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.
Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
The following table reconciles the Company's homes sales gross margin as a percentage of homes sale revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin is calculated as (i) homes sales gross margin plus interest recognized in homes sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) homes sale revenues.
Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Revenues - homes sales
|$
|1,756,970
|
|
|$
|1,913,353
|
|Cost of revenues - home sales
|1,401,755
|
|
|1,509,619
|
|Home sales gross margin
|355,215
|
|
|403,734
|
|Add:
|Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales
|46,635
|
|
|50,003
|
|
|Inventory write-downs
|4,679
|
|
|11,061
|
|Adjusted homes sales gross margin
|$
|406,529
|
|
|$
|464,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Homes sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues
|20.2
|%
|
|21.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin as a percentage of home sale revenues
|23.1
|%
|
|24.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|
The Company's management believes Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin also assists the Company's management in assessing the profitability of our homebuilding operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.
Forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin
The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 homes sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the third quarter or the full fiscal year. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 homes sales gross margin.
Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders' equity.
Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|July 31, 2019
|
|July 31, 2018
|
|April 30, 2019
|Loans payable
|$
|1,089,137
|
|
|$
|694,409
|
|
|$
|1,027,408
|
|Senior notes
|2,512,877
|
|
|2,860,771
|
|
|2,512,404
|
|Mortgage company loan facility
|150,000
|
|
|82,274
|
|
|110,012
|
|Total debt
|3,752,014
|
|
|3,637,454
|
|
|3,649,824
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,939,085
|
|
|4,528,664
|
|
|4,941,154
|
|Total capital
|$
|8,691,099
|
|
|$
|8,166,118
|
|
|$
|8,590,978
|
|Ratio of debt-to-capital
|43.2
|%
|
|44.5
|%
|
|42.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total debt
|$
|3,752,014
|
|
|$
|3,637,454
|
|
|$
|3,649,824
|
|Less:
|Mortgage company loan facility
|(150,000
|)
|
|(82,274
|)
|
|(110,012
|)
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(836,258
|)
|
|(522,181
|)
|
|(924,448
|)
|Total net debt
|2,765,756
|
|
|3,032,999
|
|
|2,615,364
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,939,085
|
|
|4,528,664
|
|
|4,941,154
|
|Total net capital
|$
|7,704,841
|
|
|$
|7,561,663
|
|
|$
|7,556,518
|
|Net debt-to-capital ratio
|35.9
|%
|
|40.1
|%
|
|34.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company's management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations.
