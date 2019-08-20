Toll Brothers Reports FY 2019 3rd Quarter Results





HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.tollbrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2019.

FY 2019's Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2018's Third Quarter):

Net income and earnings per share were $146.3 million and $1.00 per share diluted, compared to net income of $193.3 million and $1.26 per share diluted in FY 2018's third quarter.

Pre-tax income was $186.9 million, compared to $253.1 million in FY 2018's third quarter.

Impairments were $4.7 million, compared to $11.1 million in FY 2018's third quarter.

Home sales revenues were $1.76 billion, down 8%; home building deliveries were 1,994, down 11%.

Net signed contract value was $1.87 billion, down 8%; contract units were 2,241, down 3%.

Backlog value at third-quarter end was $5.84 billion, down 10%; units in backlog totaled 6,839, down 4%.

Home sales gross margin was 20.2%; Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs ("Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin"), was 23.1%.

SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.6%.

Income from operations was 9.7% of total revenues.

Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit was $18.4 million.

The Company repurchased approximately 3.98 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $35.74 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $142.2 million.

FY 2019 Financial Guidance:

FY 2019 deliveries of between 7,800 and 8,100 units with an average price of between $860,000 and $880,000.

FY 2019 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of approximately 23.0%.

FY 2019 SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, of approximately 10.4%.

FY 2019 Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit of approximately $105 million.

FY 2019 tax rate of approximately 25.6%.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers' chairman and chief executive officer, stated: "In our third quarter, we had strong revenues, gross margin, and earnings. While our third quarter contracts were down modestly, we are off to a good start in our fourth quarter. Low mortgage rates, a limited supply of new and existing homes, and a strong employment picture are providing tailwinds.

"We are focused on measured growth through geographic, product and price point diversification, and capital-efficient land acquisitions. We continue to expand the buyer segments that we serve with homes now ranging in price from $275,000 to over $3 million. Our balance sheet remains strong and our book value continues to grow. With ample liquidity, moderate leverage, and limited near-term debt maturities, we have the flexibility to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy."

Toll Brothers' financial highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2019 (unaudited):

FY 2019's third quarter net income was $146.3 million, or $1.00 per share diluted, compared to FY 2018's third quarter net income of $193.3 million, or $1.26 per share diluted.

FY 2019's third quarter pre-tax income was $186.9 million, compared to FY 2018's third quarter pre-tax income of $253.1 million.

FY 2019's third quarter results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $4.7 million, compared to FY 2018's third quarter pre-tax inventory impairments of $11.1 million.

FY 2019's third quarter home sales revenues were $1.76 billion and 1,994 units, compared to FY 2018's third quarter totals of $1.91 billion and 2,246 units.

FY 2019 third quarter net signed contracts were $1.87 billion and 2,241 units, compared to FY 2018's third quarter totals of $2.03 billion and 2,316 units.

FY 2019's third quarter net signed contracts on a per-community basis were 7.07 units, compared to third quarter net signed contracts on a per-community basis of 8.10 units in FY 2018, 6.89 units in FY 2017, 5.85 in FY 2016 and 5.50 in FY 2015.

FY 2019 third-quarter-end backlog was $5.84 billion and 6,839 units, compared to FY 2018's third-quarter-end backlog of $6.48 billion and 7,100 units. The average price of homes in backlog was $854,500, compared to $912,600 at FY 2018's third-quarter-end.

FY 2019's third quarter home sales gross margin was 20.2%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter home sales gross margin of 21.1%.

FY 2019's third quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin was 23.1%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of 24.3%.

FY 2019's third quarter Interest included in cost of sales was 2.7% of revenue, compared to 2.6 % in FY 2018's third quarter.

FY 2019's third quarter SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.6%, compared to 9.1 % in FY 2018's third quarter.

FY 2019's third quarter Income from operations of $171.0 million represented 9.7% of total revenues, compared to FY 2018's third quarter Income from operations of $229.7 million and 12.0% of total revenues.

FY 2019's third quarter Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit totaled $18.4 million, compared to FY 2018's third quarter total of $23.4 million.

FY 2019's third quarter cancellation rate (current quarter cancellations divided by current quarter signed contracts) was 6.5%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter cancellation rate of 5.4%.

FY 2019's third quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog was 2.4%, compared to FY 2018's third quarter cancellation rate as a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog of 1.9%.

Toll Brothers' financial highlights for the nine months ended July 31, 2019 (unaudited):

FY 2019's nine-month period net income was $387.7 million, or $2.63 per share diluted, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period net income of $437.2 million, or $2.81 per share diluted.

FY 2019's nine-month period pre-tax income was $514.5 million, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period pre-tax income of $537.4 million.

FY 2019's nine-month period results included pre-tax inventory impairments totaling $31.6 million, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period pre-tax inventory impairments of $28.7 million.

FY 2019's nine-month period home sales revenues were $4.79 billion and 5,435 units, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period totals of $4.69 billion and 5,555 units.

FY 2019 nine-month period net signed contracts were $5.04 billion and 6,044 units, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period totals of $6.11 billion and 6,804 units.

FY 2019's nine-month period Income from operations of $455.9 million represented 9.4% of total revenues, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period Income from operations of $447.8 million and 9.6% of total revenues.

FY 2019's nine-month period Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit totaled $71.9 million, compared to FY 2018's nine-month period total of $89.7 million.

Additional Financial Information:

The Company ended its FY 2019 third quarter with $836.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $924.4 million at FY 2019's second-quarter end, and $522.2 million at FY 2018's third-quarter end. At FY 2019's third-quarter end, the Company also had $1.10 billion available under its $1.295 billion, 20-bank revolving credit facility, which matures in May 2021.

During the third quarter of FY 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 3.98 million shares at an average price per share of $35.74, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $142.2 million.

To date in FY 2019, the Company has repurchased approximately 5.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $35.13, for a total purchase price of approximately $175.4 million.

On July 26, 2019, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2019.

FY 2019's third-quarter-end Stockholders' Equity was $4.94 billion, compared to FY 2018's third-quarter-end Stockholders' Equity of $4.53 billion.

FY 2019's third-quarter-end book value per share was $34.72, compared to FY 2018's third-quarter-end book value per share of $30.55.

The Company ended its FY 2019 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 43.2%, compared to 42.5% at FY 2019's second-quarter-end and 44.5% at FY 2018's third-quarter-end. The Company ended FY 2019's third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 35.9%, compared to 34.6% at FY 2019's second-quarter-end, and 40.1% at FY 2018's third-quarter-end.

The Company ended FY 2019's third quarter with approximately 57,400 lots owned and optioned, compared to 54,500 one quarter earlier, and 53,600 one year earlier. Approximately 34,600 of these lots were owned, of which approximately 16,400 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

In the third quarter of FY 2019, the Company spent approximately $287.3 million on land to purchase approximately 3,400 lots.

The Company ended FY 2019's third quarter with 322 selling communities, compared to 311 at FY 2019's second-quarter-end and 301 at FY 2018's third-quarter-end.

FY 2019 Financial Guidance:



The Company expects FY 2019 deliveries of between 7,800 and 8,100 units with an average price of between $860,000 and $880,000.

The Company expects FY 2019 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin to be approximately 23.0% of home sales revenues.

FY 2019 SG&A is expected to be approximately 10.4% of FY 2019 home sales revenues.

FY 2019 Other income, Income from unconsolidated entities, and Land sales gross profit is expected to total approximately $105 million.

The FY 2019 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25.6%.



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information on the calculation of the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

July 31,

2019 October 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 836,258 $ 1,182,195 Inventory 7,995,076 7,598,219 Property, construction and office equipment, net 288,742 193,281 Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 720,178 550,778 Mortgage loans held for sale 169,251 170,731 Customer deposits held in escrow 88,043 117,573 Investments in unconsolidated entities 354,569 431,813 $ 10,452,117 $ 10,244,590 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Loans payable $ 1,089,137 $ 686,801 Senior notes 2,512,877 2,861,375 Mortgage company loan facility 150,000 150,000 Customer deposits 429,665 410,864 Accounts payable 344,665 362,098 Accrued expenses 895,940 973,581 Income taxes payable 45,376 30,959 Total liabilities 5,467,660 5,475,678 Equity: Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,779 1,779 Additional paid-in capital 724,411 727,053 Retained earnings 5,482,955 5,161,551 Treasury stock, at cost (1,270,922 ) (1,130,878 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 862 694 Total stockholders' equity 4,939,085 4,760,199 Noncontrolling interest 45,372 8,713 Total equity 4,984,457 4,768,912 $ 10,452,117 $ 10,244,590





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

July 31, Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenues: Home sales $ 4,788,335 $ 4,688,020 $ 1,756,970 $ 1,913,353 Land sales (1) 56,631 8,721 4,844,966 4,688,020 1,765,691 1,913,353 Cost of revenues: Home sales 3,818,347 79.7 % 3,742,256 79.8 % 1,401,755 79.8 % 1,509,619 78.9 % Land sales (1) 43,406 76.6 % 6,232 71.5 % 3,861,753 3,742,256 1,407,987 1,509,619 Gross margin - home sales 969,988 20.3 % 945,764 20.2 % 355,215 20.2 % 403,734 21.1 % Gross margin - land sales (1) 13,225 23.4 % 2,489 28.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 527,318 11.0 % $ 497,990 10.6 % $ 186,709 10.6 % $ 174,071 9.1 % Income from operations 455,895 9.4 % 447,774 9.6 % 170,995 9.7 % 229,663 12.0 % Other: Income from unconsolidated entities 17,759 53,913 7,200 12,469 Other income - net 40,867 35,756 8,721 10,965 Income before income taxes 514,521 537,443 186,916 253,097 Income tax provision 126,829 100,268 40,598 59,839 Net income $ 387,692 $ 437,175 $ 146,318 $ 193,258 Per share: Basic earnings $ 2.65 $ 2.85 $ 1.01 $ 1.28 Diluted earnings $ 2.63 $ 2.81 $ 1.00 $ 1.26 Cash dividend declared $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 146,041 153,290 144,750 151,257 Diluted 147,479 155,733 146,275 153,173 Effective tax rate 24.6 % 18.7 % 21.7 % 23.6 %

(1) On November 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" ("ASU 2014-09"). Upon adoption, land sale activity is presented as part of income from operations where previously it was included in "Other income - net." Prior periods are not restated. During the nine months ended July 31, 2018, we recognized land sales revenues and land sales cost of revenues of $52.3 million and $48.1 million, respectively. During the three months ended July 31, 2018, we recognized land sales revenues and land sales cost of revenues of $10.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively.







TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

July 31, Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Impairment charges recognized: Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities $ 7,256 $ 2,620 $ 3,579 $ 1,996 Cost of home sales - operating communities 24,380 26,126 1,100 9,065 $ 31,636 $ 28,746 $ 4,679 $ 11,061 Depreciation and amortization $ 51,423 $ 18,724 $ 18,109 $ 6,204 Interest incurred $ 131,830 $ 123,028 $ 43,968 $ 41,759 Interest expense: Charged to home sales cost of sales $ 125,862 $ 128,915 $ 46,635 $ 50,003 Charged to land sales cost of sales 945 310 Charged to other income - net 2,259 1,258 $ 126,807 $ 131,174 $ 46,945 $ 51,261 Home sites controlled: July 31,

2019 July 31,

2018 Owned 34,577 33,884 Optioned 22,857 19,720 57,434 53,604

Inventory at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

July 31,

2019 October 31,

2018 Land and land development costs $ 2,280,158 $ 1,917,354 Construction in progress 5,030,973 4,917,917 Sample homes 415,185 493,037 Land deposits and costs of future development 268,760 245,114 Other 24,797 $ 7,995,076 $ 7,598,219

Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, Toll operates in five geographic segments:

North: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and New York Mid-Atlantic: Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia South: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas West: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington California: California





Three Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES North 299 403 $ 210.9 $ 266.2 $ 705,400 $ 660,600 Mid-Atlantic 449 487 287.7 304.1 640,700 624,400 South 440 402 318.5 299.3 723,900 744,400 West 490 558 353.9 382.5 722,200 685,400 California 276 367 512.3 610.7 1,856,200 1,664,100 Traditional Home Building 1,954 2,217 1,683.3 1,862.8 861,500 840,200 City Living 40 29 71.9 50.6 1,797,300 1,745,400 Corporate and other 1.8 Total home sales 1,994 2,246 1,757.0 1,913.4 $ 881,200 $ 851,900 Land sales 8.7 Total consolidated $ 1,765.7 $ 1,913.4 CONTRACTS North 338 353 $ 230.7 $ 239.7 $ 682,600 $ 679,100 Mid-Atlantic 451 544 301.9 343.0 669,500 630,600 South 465 414 324.8 311.3 698,600 751,900 West 698 566 513.6 417.9 735,700 738,400 California 249 390 434.3 639.4 1,744,000 1,639,400 Traditional Home Building 2,201 2,267 1,805.3 1,951.3 820,200 860,800 City Living 40 49 63.5 80.7 1,587,100 1,646,300 Total consolidated 2,241 2,316 $ 1,868.8 $ 2,032.0 $ 833,900 $ 877,400 BACKLOG North 1,232 1,254 $ 854.9 $ 879.1 $ 693,900 $ 701,000 Mid-Atlantic 1,329 1,342 879.9 878.6 662,100 654,700 South 1,421 1,296 1,028.4 994.3 723,700 767,200 West 1,680 1,610 1,248.7 1,179.0 743,300 732,300 California 1,083 1,407 1,712.5 2,345.5 1,581,200 1,667,000 Traditional Home Building 6,745 6,909 5,724.4 6,276.5 848,700 908,500 City Living 94 191 119.7 202.6 1,272,900 1,060,700 Total consolidated 6,839 7,100 $ 5,844.1 $ 6,479.1 $ 854,500 $ 912,600





Nine Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES North 852 950 $ 602.3 $ 626.7 $ 706,900 $ 659,700 Mid-Atlantic 1,141 1,217 749.1 765.9 656,500 629,300 South 1,101 942 811.0 711.5 736,600 755,300 West 1,412 1,502 1,019.2 989.9 721,800 659,100 California 753 822 1,382.8 1,336.2 1,836,400 1,625,500 Traditional Home Building 5,259 5,433 4,564.4 4,430.2 867,900 815,400 City Living 176 122 224.6 257.8 1,276,100 2,113,100 Corporate and other (0.7 ) Total home sales 5,435 5,555 4,788.3 4,688.0 $ 881,000 $ 843,900 Land sales 56.6 Total consolidated $ 4,844.9 $ 4,688.0 CONTRACTS North 986 987 $ 687.7 $ 689.7 $ 697,500 $ 698,800 Mid-Atlantic 1,328 1,416 869.4 903.0 654,700 637,700 South 1,231 1,183 868.4 889.8 705,400 752,200 West 1,692 1,715 1,234.9 1,197.0 729,800 698,000 California 703 1,342 1,208.8 2,186.5 1,719,500 1,629,300 Traditional Home Building 5,940 6,643 4,869.2 5,866.0 819,700 883,000 City Living 104 161 166.2 239.6 1,598,100 1,488,200 Total consolidated 6,044 6,804 $ 5,035.4 $ 6,105.6 $ 833,100 $ 897,400

Unconsolidated entities:



Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, and for backlog at July 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Three months ended July 31, Revenues 33 19 $ 95.8 $ 36.0 $ 2,902,000 $ 1,896,900 Contracts 15 25 $ 42.4 $ 67.5 $ 2,823,600 $ 2,699,100 Nine months ended July 31, Revenues 105 73 $ 217.6 $ 104.0 $ 2,072,400 $ 1,424,000 Contracts 31 143 $ 98.5 $ 259.2 $ 3,177,400 $ 1,812,900 Backlog at July 31, 98 186 $ 202.2 $ 322.7 $ 2,063,400 $ 1,735,100

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management's discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company's Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin and the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the homebuilding business.

The Company's management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other homebuilders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's homes sales gross margin as a percentage of homes sale revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin is calculated as (i) homes sales gross margin plus interest recognized in homes sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) homes sale revenues.





Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 Revenues - homes sales $ 1,756,970 $ 1,913,353 Cost of revenues - home sales 1,401,755 1,509,619 Home sales gross margin 355,215 403,734 Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales 46,635 50,003 Inventory write-downs 4,679 11,061 Adjusted homes sales gross margin $ 406,529 $ 464,798 Homes sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 20.2 % 21.1 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 23.1 % 24.3 %

The Company's management believes Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin also assists the Company's management in assessing the profitability of our homebuilding operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin

The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 homes sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the third quarter or the full fiscal year. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 homes sales gross margin.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders' equity.





Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 April 30, 2019 Loans payable $ 1,089,137 $ 694,409 $ 1,027,408 Senior notes 2,512,877 2,860,771 2,512,404 Mortgage company loan facility 150,000 82,274 110,012 Total debt 3,752,014 3,637,454 3,649,824 Total stockholders' equity 4,939,085 4,528,664 4,941,154 Total capital $ 8,691,099 $ 8,166,118 $ 8,590,978 Ratio of debt-to-capital 43.2 % 44.5 % 42.5 % Total debt $ 3,752,014 $ 3,637,454 $ 3,649,824 Less: Mortgage company loan facility (150,000 ) (82,274 ) (110,012 ) Cash and cash equivalents (836,258 ) (522,181 ) (924,448 ) Total net debt 2,765,756 3,032,999 2,615,364 Total stockholders' equity 4,939,085 4,528,664 4,941,154 Total net capital $ 7,704,841 $ 7,561,663 $ 7,556,518 Net debt-to-capital ratio 35.9 % 40.1 % 34.6 %

The Company's management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations.

