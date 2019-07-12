Todos Medical to Appoint Dr. Paula Trzepacz As Chief Medical Officer And Files New Patent Application





Joint venture Breakthrough Diagnostics files new patent application covering Alzheimer's blood diagnostic LymPro Test clinical correlation with amyloid PET imaging



Preliminary Data on LymPro vs. amyloid PET to be released during AAIC 2019

REHOVOT, Israel, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB:TOMDF), a clinical-stage in-vitro diagnostics company focused on the development of blood tests for the early detection of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Paula Trzepacz as Chief Medical Officer of Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. Dr. Trzepacz is a geriatric psychiatrist and neuropsychiatrist with extensive experience in the clinical development of therapeutics and diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and other neurocognitive disorders. Dr. Trzepacz is currently serving as Medical Advisor to the Company's joint venture Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. (‘Breakthrough'), an entity that Todos is in the process of acquiring from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:AMBS). Concurrent with this announcement, Breakthrough has filed a new patent application covering the Alzheimer's blood diagnostic LymPro Test's correlation to amyloid PET imaging. Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical study at Leipzig University related to the patent filing will be released on July 15th, during AAIC 2019.

"Dr. Trzepacz brings significant expertise to the Company as a pioneer in the clinical development, regulatory process and commercialization of diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative disease, specifically Alzheimer's disease" said Dr. Herman Weiss, CEO of Todos Medical. "Dr. Trzepacz has extensive experience in dementia and other neurocognitive disorders . Additionally, Dr. Trzepacz served on the global development team for Amyvid, the first FDA approved PET radiotracer indicated for estimation of beta-amyloid plaque density in brains of cognitively impaired persons suspected of having Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Trzepacz's knowledge of bringing first-of-its-kind diagnostic assays for Alzheimer's disease to market will make Paula a tremendous asset to our organization."

"I am delighted to join Todos Medical at a time when the Company is preparing for the introduction of highly specific and sensitive diagnostic assays into the marketplace," said Dr. Paula Trzepacz, incoming Chief Medical Officer of Breakthrough Diagnostics. "I am looking forward to helping the team at Todos Medical to develop diagnostic blood assays for neurodegenerative diseases, an area that I believe is a key bottleneck in the development of effective therapies for Alzheimer's."

Dr. Trzepacz was a Senior Medical Fellow in Neurosciences at Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") focused on amyloid assessment in evaluation of cognitive impairment and the scientific exploration of the relationships among a variety of biomarkers across the continuum of Alzheimer's disease. Her role at Lilly Neurosciences also included registration experience, Phase 2 through Phase 4 drug development programs, medical affairs, medical lead for the Phase 2 mibampator program for agitation and aggression in AD and serving on both the US and global medical teams for the launch of Amyvid, the first FDA approved amyloid PET imaging radiotracer, as a diagnostic adjunct for Alzheimer's disease in patients with cognitive impairment. She serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, General Hospital Psychiatry, Psychosomatics, and Alzheimer's and Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring. She was President of the Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine (APM) from 2004-2005, and President of the American Neuropsychiatric Association (ANPA) from 2009-2011, and is a Fellow of both organizations. Dr. Trzepacz is the recipient of a number of honors and awards, including the 1997 Research Award from APM, and was listed in four editions of Best Doctors in America. Dr. Trzepacz is an international expert in delirium, with extensive clinical and research experience in the assessment and management of neuropsychiatric and geriatric disorders including delirium, dementias, ADHD and traumatic brain injury.

She is a Volunteer Professor of Psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine, and an Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Trzepacz has been a principal investigator or research collaborator for numerous international and NIH-funded projects, including a genomics study of post-operative delirium at Duke University Medical School and research in ICU delirium at Indiana University School of Medicine.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB:TOMDF) an Israeli company headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, is a cancer in-vitro-diagnostic ("IVD") company engaging in the development of a series of blood tests for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The company has developed two cancer screening tests based on TBIA (Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses), a method for cancer screening using peripheral blood analysis. The TBIA screening method is based on the cancer's influence on the immune system which triggers biochemical changes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells ("PBMC") and plasma. This proprietary and patented method incorporates biochemistry, physics and signal processing. The company's two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2 are CE marked in the EU.

For more information, the content of which is not part of this press release, please visit http://www.Todosmedical.com.

About Breakthrough Diagnostics

The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, neither Todos Medical nor Amarantus undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical and Amarantus, please refer to their reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

