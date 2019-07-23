T-Mobile to Host Q2 Earnings Call on July 25, 2019





BELLEVUE, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks forward to discussing its second quarter financial and operational results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The event will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. T-Mobile US, Inc. will issue a press release and Investor Factbook reporting its results at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on July 25, 2019. The press release and Investor Factbook will be posted at the same time on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com.



Access via Phone (audio only): Date: July 25, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. (EDT) US/Canada: 800-367-2403 International: +1-334-777-6978 Participant Passcode: 7887612

A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 7887612. To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

Submitting Questions

Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so also by sending a tweet to @TMobileIR or @JohnLegere using $TMUS.

T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @JohnLegere Twitter (https://twitter.com/JohnLegere), Facebook and Periscope accounts, which Mr. Legere also uses as means for personal communications and observations, as means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company's investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 81.3 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Investor Contact:

Nils Paellmann

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

Media Contact:

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com

Source: T-Mobile US, Inc.