TLC to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 05:00:00 AM EDT


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) today announced that the management team is scheduled to present at the two upcoming investor conferences:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Dates:          Wednesday - Thursday, September 4-5, 2019

Presentation: 10:15am ET, Thursday, September 5, 2019

Location:       InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference

Dates:          Monday - Tuesday, September 9-10, 2019

Presentation: 9:55am ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Location:       The Union League Club, New York

The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings. A copy of the TLC presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of TLC's website at www.tlcbio.com.

About TLC

TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows TLC to combine onset speed and benefit duration, and improve active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX™ active drug loading technology is designed to alter the systemic exposure of the drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. TLC is consistently ranked in the top 5% among all listed companies in Taiwan's Corporate Governance Evaluations.

Media Contact:
Dawn Chi
Corporate Communications
+886 2 2655 7377 ext. 136
dawn@tlcbio.com

Investor Contact:
Xuan Yang
Solebury Trout
+1 646 378 2975
xyang@troutgroup.com

Source: TLC

