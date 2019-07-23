Quantcast

    Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 06:56:00 PM EDT


    BOLTON, Ontario, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 via news release on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after market close.

    The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results.  Business media are also invited to listen to the call.  

    Details of the conference call:

    Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

    Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

    North America dial-in number: 1-877-291-4570

    International dial-in number: 1-647-788-4919

    A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on August 28, 2019.

    Details of the replay:

    North America dial-in number: 1-800-585-8367

    International dial-in number: 1-416-621-4642

    Conference ID: 6754546

    About Titanium

    Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for ten (10) consecutive years.

    CONTACT INFORMATION

    Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

    Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

    Chief Executive Officer

    (905) 266-3011

    investors@ttgi.com

    www.ttgi.com

    Source: Titanium Transportation Group Inc

