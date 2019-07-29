Titanium Transportation Group Retains Adelaide Capital As Investor Relations Services Provider





BOLTON, Ontario, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce it has engaged Adelaide Capital Inc. ("Adelaide") as its investor relations service provider, effective August 1, 2019.



Among its services for Titanium, Adelaide will assist with expanding awareness of the Company and involvement by the investment community, create corporate materials and coordinate their distribution, prepare and disseminate news releases, organize investor roadshows, and arrange shareholder meetings (collectively, the "Services").

Pursuant to an agreement with the Company (the "Agreement"), Adelaide will provide the Services for an initial committed term ending July 31, 2020. Cash compensation for the Services will be $7,000 per month. The Agreement may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' notice. The Company will also grant Adelaide 60,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company, which will vest as to a quarter of such options on each of the three, six, nine and 12 months from the date of grant. The Options will have an exercise price of $1.50 per common share and will expire on the earlier of: (i) 30 days following termination of the Agreement; and (ii) five years from the date of grant if not exercised. The Options will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Agreement and the Options respectively, will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Adelaide is not related to the Company and, with the exception of the Options noted above, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Adelaide specializes in institutional, retail, and high net worth clients. It works with small and mid-cap growth companies in mining, healthcare, technology, industrials, oil and gas, cannabis, and special situations. Adelaide's services include key message development, national and international institutional and retail roadshows, establishing sell-side analyst coverage, investor days, and communications support.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for ten (10) consecutive years.

