Titanium Transportation Group Founder and CEO Ted Daniel Named as a Finalist in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Ontario Program





BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce that Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, has been named as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Ontario program.



"It is a great honour to be named as a finalist in the Transportation & Logistics category in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Ontario program", said Mr. Daniel. "This is a testament to the effort put forth by our entire organization." Mr. Daniel founded Titanium in 2002 and has since grown the Company to over 600 employees and owner operators servicing Canada and the United States with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers.

The Ontario finalists will come together on October 24, 2019 in Toronto at the annual awards gala, where EY will name one winner in each of the nine categories selected by the independent panel of judges. One of those category winners will be named the overall Ontario EY Entrepreneur Of The Year and will later compete with regional winners from Pacific, Prairies, Québec and Atlantic for the title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. The Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2020.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

The 2019 Ontario independent judging panel consists of Alan Quarry, Chairman, Quarry Integrated Communications; Anne Sado, President, George Brown College; Bruce Poon Tip, Founder, G Adventures; Code Cubitt, Founder & Managing Director, Mistral Venture Partners; Kim Mason, Senior Vice President, Business Distribution, Strategy & Performance, Royal Bank of Canada; Lee McDonald, President & CEO, Southmedic Inc.; Lori O'Neill, Independent Director; and Teresa Lee, Director, OMERS Private Equity Inc.

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Ontario regional sponsors are Captivate and Steam Whistle Brewing.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for ten (10) consecutive years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

ted.daniel@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

For Investor Relations

Jayson Moss, CFA

(604) 375-3599

investors@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

Source: Titanium Transportation Group Inc