Titanium Corporation Receives Final Grant Payment From Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA")



CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V:TIC) is pleased to announce receipt of the final payment of $991,000 related to the $5.0 million grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") for partial funding of the Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") phase of the CVW™ Horizon Project. The payment represents a 20% holdback by ERA which was subject to final project reporting and completion of a third party audit of project costs. The $9.9 million engineering design phase was supported by $5.0 million of grant funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") with the Company funding $1.4 million and Canadian Natural Resources Limited funding $3.5 million.



"The FEED phase of the Project has been successfully executed on-time and on-budget by the joint project team," commented Scott Nelson, Titanium's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are now collaborating with government funding agencies including ERA to complete agreements for the previously announced $50 million of additional grant funding toward the next phase of the CVW™ Horizon Project."

About Titanium Company Inc.

Titanium Company's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

About Emissions Reduction Alberta ( https://www.eralberta.ca )

ERA works with government, industry and innovators to accelerate development of innovative technologies that reduce GHG emissions. We are helping Alberta transition to a lower carbon future with a stronger, more diversified economy.

