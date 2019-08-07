Titanium Corporation Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce Griffin to the Board of Directors





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V:TIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Griffin to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Griffin has also been appointed to the Company's Commercialization Committee.



Mr. Griffin is currently the Senior Vice President Strategic Development of Lomon Billions Group, the world's third largest producer of high performance titanium dioxide pigments. Mr. Griffin has previously held senior management positions in several mining and minerals companies, including acting as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of TZ Minerals International Pty. Ltd., the leading independent consultant on the global mineral sands industry, World Titanium Resources, a development stage titanium project in Africa and as Vice President Titanium for BHP Billiton, then one of the world's leaders in the industry.

"Titanium is delighted to have attracted a senior minerals executive of Bruce's caliber to the Company's Board of Directors," stated David Macdonald, Titanium's Chair. "Bruce brings a deep understanding of the global minerals industry from its key markets and customers to its leading players and has broad experience in operations, strategy, finance and capital markets, which we expect will prove invaluable as we progress towards commercialization."

Concurrent with Mr. Griffin's appointment to the Board, Titanium has granted him 75,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price equal to $0.67 per common share of the Company, expire in five years and vest in equal instalments over a period of 36 months.

The appointment of Mr. Griffin to the Board is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com .

