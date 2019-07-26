Quantcast

Timothy J. Cesarek Appointed to Governing Board of The Low Carbon Fuels Coalition

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) announces that its Chief Commercial Officer, Timothy J. Cesarek has been appointed as member of the Governing Board of The Low Carbon Fuels Coalition (LCFC).

LCFC is a technology neutral trade association dedicated to the support and expansion of low carbon fuel policies. The LCFC is a §501(c)(6) non-profit organization that achieves its goals through policy design, thought leadership, consensus building, coalition work, and direct advocacy.

Mr. Cesarek said, "With increased focus on low carbon fuels and innovation, I am excited to channel my experience and insights to assist LCFC in helping to reduce carbon pollution, reducing petroleum reliance, and stimulating agriculture and local economies."

The LCFC constantly tracks and analyzes existing and proposed low carbon legislation and regulations for its members; works to foster industry consensus and to facilitate multi-sector industry campaigns; and advocates to support, improve, and expand low carbon fuel policies.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation "low-carbon" fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo's technology, Gevo can also serve markets to produce chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

