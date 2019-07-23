Timberland Bancorp's Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 19% to $0.70



Year-to-Date Earnings Per Share Increases 27% to $2.09

Year-to-date Net Income Increases 44%

Integration of South Sound Bank Completed

Announces $0.15 Regular Quarterly Dividend

HOQUIAM, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) ("Timberland" or "the Company") today reported net income increased to $5.96 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4.42 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the quarter ended one year ago. Net income totaled $6.11 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the preceding quarter which was increased by a one-time $1.0 million ($0.12 per share) tax-exempt benefit.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, Timberland earned $17.69 million, or $2.09 per diluted common share, a 44% increase in net income and a 27% increase in earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") from $12.30 million, or $1.64 per diluted common share reported for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

Timberland's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.15 per common share payable on August 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019.

"We are pleased to report a 44% increase in fiscal year-to-date net income, compared to the prior year's similar period," commented Michael Sand, President and CEO. "With the additional shares issued and outstanding to effect the October, 2018, acquisition of South Sound Bank, year-to-date EPS increased 27% compared to the prior year's similar period. The acquisition of South Sound provided Timberland additional opportunities to increase customer relationships along Washington State's economically important I-5 corridor. Last week we rebranded the former South Sound branches as Timberland branches and completed the migration of South Sound's core operating system to Timberland's system."

"During the quarter just ended we incurred $435,000 ($344,000 after tax), or $0.04 per share, in conversion related expenses and expect to incur approximately $450,000 ($356,000 after tax) of additional such expenses during our September quarter," continued Sand. "Even with the significant conversion related IT costs expensed during the June quarter we improved the quarter's efficiency ratio to 54.43% from 55.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018."

"The Company's financial results continue to be strong and after several quarters out of the market we once again entered the market to repurchase Timberland shares. At June 30, 2019, Timberland had 219,062 shares available to repurchase in accordance with the terms of its current stock repurchase plan."

Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019, or June 30, 2018):

Earnings Highlights:

Net income increased 35% to $5.96 million from $4.42 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $6.11 million for the preceding quarter;

EPS for the current quarter increased 19% to $0.70 from $0.59 for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 3% from $0.72 from the preceding quarter;

EPS for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 increased 27% to $2.09 from $1.64 for the first nine months of fiscal 2018;

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the current quarter remained strong at 1.93% and 14.56%, respectively;

Net interest margin for the current quarter remained strong at 4.49% compared to 4.18% for the quarter one year ago and 4.51% for the preceding quarter; and

Efficiency ratio improved to 54.43% for the current quarter from 55.33% for the comparable quarter one year ago and 55.66% from the preceding quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets increased 24% year-over-year and 1% from the prior quarter;

Total deposits increased 22% year-over-year and were level with the prior quarter;

Net loans receivable increased 22% year-over-year and were level with the prior quarter; and

Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $19.93 and $17.86, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income excluding recoveries on investment securities, gains on sale of investment securities and BOLI payouts) increased 27% to $16.37 million from $12.85 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 5% from $15.66 million for the preceding quarter. Operating revenue increased 25% to $47.61 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 from $38.09 million for the comparable period one year ago.

Net interest income for the current quarter increased 33% to $12.94 million from $9.73 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and increased 2% from $12.73 million for the preceding quarter. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019 net interest income increased 32% to $38.01 million from $28.79 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

Timberland's net interest margin ("NIM") for the current quarter increased to 4.49% from 4.18% for the comparable quarter one year ago and compressed slightly from 4.51% for the preceding quarter. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately six basis points due to the accretion of $69,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Merger and the collection of $88,000 of non-accrual interest. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was not impacted by accretion or the collection of non-accrual interest. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately 11 basis points due to the accretion of $301,000 of the fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Merger and the collection of $16,000 of non-accrual interest. Timberland's net interest margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 increased to 4.49% from 4.19% for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

Non-interest income increased 12% to $3.54 million for the current quarter from $3.15 million for the comparable quarter one year ago and decreased 10% from $3.94 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $968,000 decrease in BOLI income and smaller decreases in several other categories. BOLI income was higher in the preceding quarter due to a $1.00 million BOLI payout. Partially offsetting these decreases to non-interest income was a $233,000 increase in ATM and debit card interchange income, a $232,000 increase in gain on sale of loans and smaller increases in several other categories. The increase in ATM and debit card interchange income was primarily due to an increase in the dollar volume of debit card transactions. The increase in gain on sale of loans was primarily due to an increase in the dollar amount of fixed rate one- to four-family loans sold. Fiscal year-to-date non-interest income increased 15% to $10.74 million from $9.36 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the increased BOLI income.

Total operating expenses for the current quarter decreased 3% to $8.97 million from $9.28 million for the preceding quarter and increased 26% from $7.12 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in expenses for the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense and data processing related expenses as direct and indirect expenses related to the Bank's core operating system conversions were lower compared to the preceding quarter. During the current quarter, system conversion expenses of $435,000 were incurred compared to $616,000 for preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 54.43% for the current quarter compared to 55.66% for the preceding quarter and 55.33% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Fiscal year-to-date operating expenses increased 25% to $26.81 million from $21.52 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018, primarily as a result of the South Sound Merger and expenses associated with the core operating system conversion. The efficiency ratio improved for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 to 54.98% from 56.41% for the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $275,000 to $1.55 million from $1.28 million for the preceding quarter. Timberland's effective tax rate was 20.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 17.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 23.2% for the quarter ended one year ago. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was decreased by approximately 270 basis points due to non-taxable income recorded from a BOLI payout. The comparison to the quarter one year ago was impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts legislation, which was signed into law on December 22, 2017 and decreased the federal corporate income tax rate to 21.0% from 35.0%. As a result of the new legislation, Timberland used a blended federal income tax rate of 24.5% for its 2018 fiscal year. Effective with the beginning of the current fiscal year (October 1, 2018) Timberland began using a 21.0% federal income tax rate.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $6.76 million, or 1%, to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.24 billion at March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $15.45 million increase in CDs held for investment and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases were partially offset by a $3.79 million decrease in investment securities, a $3.75 million decrease in total cash and cash equivalents and smaller decreases in several other categories.

Net loans receivable increased $698,000, during the current quarter to $873.98 million at June 30, 2019, from $873.28 million at March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $4.18 million increase in land loans, a $1.79 million net increase in construction loans, a $1.56 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $1.30 million decrease in undisbursed construction loans in progress and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by a $4.44 million decrease in multi-family loans, a $2.89 million decrease in commercial business loans, a $1.36 million decrease in 1-4 family mortgage loans, and smaller decreases in several other categories.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Mortgage loans: One- to four-family (a) $ 129,050 13 % $ 130,413 13 % $ 114,148 14 % Multi-family 70,374 7 74,816 8 58,169 7 Commercial 418,778 43 417,223 43 345,543 44 Construction - custom and owner/builder 130,516 13 120,789 12 113,468 14 Construction - speculative

one-to four-family 18,165 2 20,014 2 10,146 1 Construction - commercial 41,805 4 42,157 4 26,347 3 Construction - multi-family 29,400 3 29,399 3 15,225 2 Construction - land development 3,047 1 8,782 1 3,190 1 Land 26,653 3 22,471 2 23,662 3 Total mortgage loans 867,788 89 866,064 88 709,898 89 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 42,204 4 41,609 4 38,143 5 Other 4,450 1 4,605 1 3,674 1 Total consumer loans 46,654 5 46,214 5 41,817 6 Commercial business loans 65,185 6 68,074 7 43,284 5 Total loans 979,627 100 % 980,352 100 % 794,999 100 % Less: Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process (93,176 ) (94,471 ) (65,674 ) Deferred loan origination fees (2,838 ) (2,856 ) (2,469 ) Allowance for loan losses (9,631 ) (9,741 ) (9,532 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 873,982 $ 873,284 $ 717,324

(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $3,338, $3,068 and $2,321 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.



Timberland originated $83.30 million in loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $64.47 million for the preceding quarter and $70.46 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to sell fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. Timberland also periodically sells the guaranteed portion of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. During the third quarter of fiscal 2019 fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans and SBA loans totaling $19.91 million were sold compared to $12.16 million for the preceding quarter and $17.74 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.



Investment securities and CDs held for investment increased $11.66 million, or 11%, to $121.81 million at June 30, 2019, from $110.18 million at March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of additional CDs held for investment.

Timberland's liquidity continues to remain strong. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment and available for sale investment securities, was 23.6% of total liabilities at June 30, 2019, compared to 22.6% at March 31, 2019, and 25.0% one year ago.

DEPOSIT BREAKDOWN

($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest-bearing demand $ 287,552 27 % $ 287,338 27 % $ 229,201 26 % NOW checking 302,390 28 302,540 29 222,203 25 Savings 163,560 15 165,309 15 148,690 17 Money market 146,132 14 149,150 14 129,559 15 Money market - reciprocal 8,708 1 8,636 1 10,084 1 Certificates of deposit under $250 136,693 13 132,678 12 120,156 14 Certificates of deposit $250 and over 26,301 2 22,736 2 17,637 2 Certificates of deposit - brokered 1,199 -- 3,207 -- 3,197 -- Total deposits $ 1,072,535 100 % $ 1,071,594 100 % $ 880,727 100 %

Total deposits increased $941,000 during the current quarter to $1.073 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.072 billion at March 31, 2019. The quarterly increase consisted of a $5.57 million increase in certificates of deposit account balances and a $214,000 increase in non-interest bearing demand account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $2.95 million decrease in money market account balances, a $1.75 million decrease in savings account balances and a $150,000 decrease in NOW checking account balances.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $3.93 million to $166.27 million at June 30, 2019, from $162.34 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily due to net income of $5.96 million for the quarter, which was partially offset by dividend payments to shareholders of $2.08 million.

During the quarter, Timberland repurchased 2,831 shares of its common stock for $70,000 (an average price of $24.89 per share). Timberland had 219,062 shares available to be repurchased on its existing stock repurchase plan at June 30, 2019.

Capital Ratios and Asset Quality

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 18.91% and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.32% at June 30, 2019.

Asset quality remains strong with a non-performing assets to total assets ratio of 0.43% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.56% one year ago and 0.41% at March 31, 2019.

No provision for loan losses was made for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018. There were net charge-offs of $110,000 for the current quarter compared to a net recovery of $208,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $12,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable was 1.09% at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.10% at March 30, 2019 and 1.31% at June 30, 2018. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans receivable over the past year was primarily a result of an increase in loans from the South Sound Merger. Included in the recorded value of loans acquired in mergers are net discounts which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on such loans because they are carried at an amount below their outstanding principal balance. The recorded value of loans acquired in the South Sound Merger was $123.62 million and the related fair value discount was $2.08 million, or 1.68% of the loans acquired. The remaining fair value discount on loans acquired in the South Sound Merger was $1.57 million at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (excluding the remaining balance of the loans acquired in the South Sound Merger) was 1.23% (non-GAAP) at June 30, 2019.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $54,000, or 2%, to $3.52 million at June 30, 2019, from $3.57 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $95,000, or 3%, from $3.43 million one year ago. Non-accrual loans increased $605,000, or 22%, to $3.35 million at June 30, 2019, from $2.75 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $644,000, or 24%, from $2.71 million one year ago.

NON-ACCRUAL LOANS

($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Mortgage loans: One- to four-family $ 723 4 $ 568 4 $ 1,361 7 Commercial 836 2 844 2 598 3 Land 422 4 461 3 295 3 Total mortgage loans 1,981 10 1,873 9 2,254 13 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 606 6 342 4 278 6 Consumer (Other) 14 1 15 1 -- -- Total consumer loans 620 7 357 5 278 6 Commercial business loans 749 10 515 9 174 2 Total loans $ 3,350 27 $ 2,745 23 $ 2,706 21

OREO and other repossessed assets decreased 19% to $1.72 million at June 30, 2019, from $2.11 million at June 30, 2018, and decreased 15% from $2.01 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the OREO and other repossessed asset portfolio consisted of 11 individual land parcels and two commercial real estate properties. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, one OREO property was sold for a net gain of $33,000.

OREO and OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS

($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Commercial $ 186 2 $ 473 3 $ 448 2 Land 1,533 11 1,533 11 1,664 11 Total $ 1,719 13 $ 2,006 14 $ 2,112 13



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP), and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Shareholders' equity $ 166,269 $ 162,338 $ 120,894 Less goodwill and CDI (17,275 ) (17,395 ) (5,650 ) Tangible common equity $ 148,994 $ 144,943 $ 115,244 Total assets $ 1,247,310 $ 1,240,569 $ 1,006,383 Less goodwill and CDI (17,275 ) (17,395 ) (5,650 ) Tangible assets $ 1,230,035 $ 1,223,174 $ 1,000,733

Acquisition of South Sound Bank

On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of South Sound Bank, a Washington-state chartered bank, headquartered in Olympia, Washington ("South Sound Merger"). The Company acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock of South Sound Bank, and South Sound Bank was merged into Timberland Bank and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, South Sound Bank shareholders received 0.746 of a share of the Company's common stock and $5.68825 in cash per share of South Sound Bank common stock. The Company issued 904,826 shares of its common stock (valued at $28,267,000 based on the Company's closing stock price on September 30, 2018 of $31.24 per share) and paid $6,903,000 in cash in the transaction for total consideration paid of $35,170,000.

The South Sound Merger was accounted for as a business combination. Accordingly, Timberland's cost to acquire South Sound Bank was allocated to the assets acquired (including identifiable intangible assets) and liabilities assumed of South Sound Bank at their respective estimated fair values as of the acquisition date. The excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the net assets acquired was allocated to goodwill.

The following table summarizes the fair value of consideration transferred, the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed at October 1, 2018, and the resulting goodwill from the transaction ($ in thousands):

Total merger consideration $ 35,170 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,187 Certificates of deposits ("CDs") held for investment 2,973 FHLB stock 205 Investment securities 24,724 Loans receivable 121,544 Premises and equipment 3,337 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 25 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 2,629 Accrued interest receivable 554 Mortgage servicing rights 281 Other assets 576 Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 2,483 Total assets $ 180,518 Liabilities Deposits $ 151,538 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,291 Total liabilities $ 154,829 Fair value of net assets acquired $ 25,689 Goodwill $ 9,481

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank ("Bank"). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, June 30, (unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 12,459 $ 12,216 $ 9,530 Investment securities 339 297 51 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 43 39 31 Interest bearing deposits in banks 1,344 1,289 845 Total interest and dividend income 14,185 13,841 10,457 Interest expense Deposits 1,248 1,113 730 Total interest expense 1,248 1,113 730 Net interest income 12,937 12,728 9,727 Provision for loan losses -- -- -- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,937 12,728 9,727 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 1,175 1,190 1,137 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 1,090 857 921 Gain on sale of loans, net 520 288 435 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") net earnings 188 1,156 134 Servicing income on loans sold 110 117 121 Gain on sale of investment securities, net 47 -- -- Recoveries on investment securities, net 27 9 19 Other 381 323 378 Total non-interest income 3,538 3,940 3,145 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,501 4,867 3,912 Premises and equipment 998 993 795 Loss on disposition of premises and equipment, net -- 8 -- Advertising 177 175 205 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 145 52 (92 ) ATM and debit card processing 364 389 334 Postage and courier 131 138 104 State and local taxes 237 209 169 Professional fees 267 184 368 FDIC insurance 72 97 101 Loan administration and foreclosure 73 84 76 Data processing and telecommunications 987 1,068 465 Deposit operations 391 364 285 Amortization of CDI 120 110 -- Other, net 504 539 400 Total non-interest expense, net 8,967 9,277 7,122 Income before income taxes 7,508 7,391 5,750 Provision for income taxes 1,552 1,277 1,334 Net income $ 5,956 $ 6,114 $ 4,416 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 Diluted 0.70 0.72 0.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,338,637 8,310,074 7,345,618 Diluted 8,482,360 8,464,650 7,535,157



TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

June 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 36,457 $ 28,342 Investment securities 915 147 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 121 83 Interest bearing deposits in banks 3,849 2,209 Total interest and dividend income 41,342 30,781 Interest expense Deposits 3,332 1,996 Total interest expense 3,332 1,996 Net interest income 38,010 28,785 Provision for loan losses -- -- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,010 28,785 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 3,581 3,447 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 2,896 2,648 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,194 1,427 BOLI net earnings 1,502 407 Servicing income on loans sold 375 354 Gain on sale of investment securities, net 47 -- Recoveries on investment securities, net 68 55 Other 1,081 1,026 Total non-interest income 10,744 9,364 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,974 11,862 Premises and equipment 2,946 2,361 Loss (gain) on disposition of premises and equipment, net 8 (113 ) Advertising 543 591 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 247 114 ATM and debit card processing 1,174 982 Postage and courier 379 340 State and local taxes 642 498 Professional fees 687 829 FDIC insurance 243 242 Loan administration and foreclosure 244 247 Data processing and telecommunications 2,667 1,427 Deposit operations 1,049 815 Amortization of CDI 339 -- Other, net 1,665 1,324 Total non-interest expense, net 26,807 21,519 Income before income taxes 21,947 16,630 Provision for income taxes 4,262 4,331 Net income $ 17,685 $ 12,299 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.13 $ 1.68 Diluted 2.09 1.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,313,913 7,328,702 Diluted 8,468,212 7,518,447





TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 24,169 $ 23,957 $ 19,552 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 146,666 150,629 137,274 Total cash and cash equivalents 170,835 174,586 156,826 Certificates of deposit ("CDs") held for investment, at cost 81,184 65,737 63,132 Investment securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost 37,645 41,361 7,951 Available for sale, at fair value 2,979 3,078 1,176 FHLB stock 1,437 1,437 1,190 Other investments, at cost 3,000 3,000 3,000 Loans held for sale 3,338 3,068 2,321 Loans receivable 883,613 883,025 726,856 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,631 ) (9,741 ) (9,532 ) Net loans receivable 873,982 873,284 717,324 Premises and equipment, net 23,090 22,852 18,515 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 1,719 2,006 2,112 BOLI 20,866 20,707 19,673 Accrued interest receivable 3,759 3,702 2,797 Goodwill 15,131 15,131 5,650 CDI 2,144 2,264 -- Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,372 2,322 1,980 Other assets 3,829 6,034 2,736 Total assets $ 1,247,310 $ 1,240,569 $ 1,006,383 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 287,552 $ 287,338 $ 229,201 Deposits: Interest-bearing 784,983 784,256 651,526 Total deposits 1,072,535 1,071,594 880,727 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 8,506 6,637 4,762 Total liabilities 1,081,041 1,078,231 885,489 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

8,340,928 shares issued and outstanding - June 30, 2019

8,336,419 shares issued and outstanding - March 31, 2019

7,395,927 shares issued and outstanding - June 30, 2018











43,398











43,351











14,162 Unearned shares issued to Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") -- -- (199 ) Retained earnings 122,904 119,032 107,065 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33 ) (45 ) (134 ) Total shareholders' equity 166,269 162,338 120,894 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,247,310 $ 1,240,569 $ 1,006,383





KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a) 1.93 % 2.01 % 1.78 % Return on average equity (a) 14.56 % 15.45 % 14.87 % Net interest margin (a) 4.49 % 4.51 % 4.18 % Efficiency ratio 54.43 % 55.66 % 55.33 % Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)

Return on average equity (a)

Net interest margin (a)

Efficiency ratio 1.94 % 1.68 % 14.86 % 14.21 % 4.49 % 4.19 % 54.98 % 56.41 % June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Non-accrual loans $ 3,350 $ 2,745 $ 2,706 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing -- -- 428 Non-performing investment securities 303 343 433 OREO and other repossessed assets 1,719 2,006 2,112 Total non-performing assets (b) $ 5,372 $ 5,094 $ 5,679 Non-performing assets to total assets (b) 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.56 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $ 110 $ (208 ) $ 12 Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 287 % 355 % 352 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (c) 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.31 % Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status (d) $ 2,916 $ 2,928 $ 2,960 CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.32 % 12.17 % 11.80 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 17.74 % 17.52 % 16.98 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 17.74 % 17.52 % 16.98 % Total risk-based capital 18.91 % 18.72 % 18.24 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.11 % 11.85 % 11.53 % BOOK VALUES: Book value per common share $ 19.93 $ 19.47 $ 16.35 Tangible book value per common share (e) 17.86 17.39 15.58

(a) Annualized

(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets. Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual status are not included.

(c) Loans receivable does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses.

(d) Does not include troubled debt restructured loans totaling $292, $299 and $155 reported as non-accrual loans at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

(e) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).



AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 886,460 5.62 % $ 876,688 5.57 % $ 727,807 5.24 % Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 47,677 3.21 43,923 3.06 13,378 2.45 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and CDs 219,070 2.45 208,760 2.50 189,120 1.79 Total interest-earning assets 1,153,207 4.92 1,129,371 4.90 930,305 4.50 Other assets 82,113 87,299 60,395 Total assets $ 1,235,320 $ 1,216,670 $ 990,700 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity NOW checking accounts $ 300,330 0.30 % $ 288,429 0.29 % $ 214,526 0.21 % Money market accounts 154,238 0.82 158,762 0.79 142,557 0.57 Savings accounts 163,122 0.07 162,702 0.06 147,881 0.06 Certificates of deposit accounts 162,237 1.68 155,227 1.50 142,285 1.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 779,927 0.64 765,120 0.59 646,979 0.45 Total interest-bearing liabilities 779,927 0.64 765,120 0.59 646,979 0.45 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 288,308 281,240 220,511 Other liabilities 3,405 11,994 4,456 Shareholders' equity 163,680 158,316 118,754 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,235,320 $ 1,216,670 $ 990,700 Interest rate spread 4.28 % 4.31 % 4.05 % Net interest margin (2) 4.49 % 4.51 % 4.18 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.86 % 147.61 % 143.79 %

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets



AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - YEAR-TO-DATE

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 874,943 5.56 % $ 718,099 5.26 % Investment securities and FHLB Stock (1) 41,972 3.29 13,003 2.36 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and CD's 212,785 2.41 185,405 1.59 Total interest-earning assets 1,129,700 4.88 916,507 4.48 Other assets 86,616 59,704 Total assets $ 1,216,316 $ 976,211 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity NOW checking accounts $ 289,926 0.29 % $ 214,828 0.21 % Money market accounts 156,538 0.73 140,186 0.50 Savings accounts 162,136 0.07 144,191 0.06 Certificates of deposit accounts 157,688 1.50 140,194 1.03 Total interest-bearing deposits 766,288 0.58 639,399 0.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 766,288 0.58 639,399 0.42 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 288,624 217,388 Other liabilities 2,681 3,997 Shareholders' equity 158,723 115,427 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,216,316 $ 976,211 Interest rate spread 4.30 % 4.06 % Net interest margin (2) 4.49 % 4.19 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.42 % 143.34 %

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets

Contact: Michael R. Sand, President & CEO Dean J. Brydon, CFO (360) 533-4747 www.timberlandbank.com





