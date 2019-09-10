Quantcast

    ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces New Director To Board

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 10, 2019, 11:31:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:IDK), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies and ICOs with disruptive capabilities, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jakson Inwentash to its board of directors.

    Mr. Inwentash is also a senior analyst at ThreeD, where he leads the trading of cryptocurrencies and focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early stage companies in various disruptive industries.  Previously, he worked in investment banking for Gravitas Securities Inc. where he conducted due diligence of public and private companies, built marketing materials for clients, and developed financial models. Jakson also worked for the Bank of Montreal in several departments within the Wealth Management line of business including ETF Products, Fundamental Equities, Private Banking, and InvestorLine.

    Mr. Inwentash graduated summa cum laude from the University of Miami with a Major in Finance.  He has passed all three levels of the CFA Program.

    Mr. Inwentash's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

    About ThreeD Capital Inc.

    ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors.  ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's ecosystem.

    For further information:
    Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA
    Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
    Feldman@threedcap.com
    Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

    Source: ThreeD Capital Inc

