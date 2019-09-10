This Land is Your Land: Rogers Hometown Hockey Embarks on Sixth Canada-Wide Tour





- Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone to visit 25 Canadian communities throughout the 2019-20 NHL season -

- Season 6 premieres Oct. 6 in Halton Hills, ON, featuring Jets vs. Islanders -

- All broadcasts air live from the host communities on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW -

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's ultimate NHL fan experience is back for a sixth season as Sportsnet and Rogers Hometown Hockey™ criss-cross the country, making stops in 25 communities to celebrate the local hockey stories that connect the nation.

Hosted once again by Sportsnet favourites Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Hyundai, gets underway on October 5 and 6 - the first weekend of the NHL season - in Halton Hills, ON.

The free festival features a full weekend of live entertainment, NHL alumni, and hockey-themed activities, culminating with a live outdoor viewing party of an NHL broadcast from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

"Hockey brings Canadians together from coast-to-coast. It allows us to imagine new possibilities and share the stories that unite the country," said MacLean.

"It has been a privilege to tell Canada's hockey stories over the past five seasons and we are grateful for the chance to hit the road for season six; seeing old friends and meeting new ones, and getting to the heart of this country's insatiable passion for hockey," added Slone.

Rogers Hometown Hockey is pleased to introduce Hyundai Canada as the new co-presenting partner of the festival, along with returning title sponsor, Rogers, and co-presenting partner, Scotiabank.

Rogers Hometown Hockey 2019-20 Highlights:

Will travel 23,907 KM over 25 weeks - the equivalent of crossing Canada from East to West more than four times

Quebec City hosts the Tour during the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, the world's most prestigious minor hockey tournament (Feb. 15-16)

Ottawa hosts the Tour during Winterlude, Canada's iconic winter festival (Feb. 8-9)

Peguis First Nation, the largest First Nation community in Manitoba, hosts the Tour (Feb. 29 - Mar. 1)

The Tour wraps up in downtown Edmonton, in the state-of-the-art Ice District beside Rogers Place (Mar. 28-29)

2019-20 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour & Broadcast Schedule

About the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Hyundai

The RogersHometown Hockey Tour rolls into 25 communities across Canada this season with a weekend of free outdoor hockey festivities for all ages. The weekend culminates in an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game broadcast every Sunday on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW, with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone hosting live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio. For more information on the tour, please follow Rogers Hometown Hockey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

