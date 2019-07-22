Therapeutic Solutions International Reports its NanoStilbene™ Nutraceutical Product Enhances Efficacy of FDA Cleared Cancer Immunotherapy in Animal Model of Cancer



New Data Supports Development of Patented Formulation of Blueberry Extract Pterostilbene as an Adjuvant to Immuno-Oncology Treatments

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc. (OTC Markets: TSOI) reported today positive animal data demonstrating synergy between its commercially available NanoStilbene™ nutraceutical product [1] together with anti-CTLA4 antibody, which is the mouse equivalent of Ipilimumab (Yervoy®), an FDA cleared immunotherapeutic which belongs to the family of drugs called "checkpoint inhibitors". The new data supports the possibility that NanoStilbene™, a proprietary formulation of pterostilbene [2], may increase effectiveness of drugs that activate the immune system to kill cancer.



"The current set of animal experiments demonstrate not only that NanoStilbene™ enhances the ability of the CTLA-4 antibody to reduce tumor size, but also that NanoStilbene™ augments the number of lymphocytes entering the tumor. This data, together with previous publications that pterostilbene itself suppresses a wide variety of tumors, support the possible development of our nutraceutical as an adjuvant to numerous immunotherapies," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Board Member of TSOI and coinventor on the Company's patents.

Numerous independent laboratories have published in the peer reviewed literature that pterostilbene decreases the growth of prostate cancer [3], breast cancer [4], glioma [5], liver cancer [6], esophageal cancer [7], and melanoma [8]. The advantage of NanoStilbene™ as compared to pterostilbene capsules, which are widely available, is that the proprietary nanoformulation allows substantially higher concentrations of pterostilbene to reach the cancer cells.

"We at Therapeutic Solutions International are focused on a Science First approach to development of all of our products. The new data disclosed today further supports our existing body of knowledge and patent filings which expand on our issued patent # 9,682,047, which covers utilization of pterostilbene with other immunotherapies," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We plan to expand our current studies in several areas, including exploring the effects of NanoStilbene™ on adoptive cellular immunotherapy and CAR-T cells."

[1] http://www.youcanordernow.com/NanoStilbene™-PKE-60ml-wgraduated-1ml-glass-eyedropper_p_23.html

[2] https://mynanostilbene.com/?page_id=159

[3] Dhar et al. Oncotarget. 2015 Sep 29;6(29):27214-26.

[4] Wakimoto et al. Differential Anticancer Activity of Pterostilbene Against Three Subtypes of Human Breast Cancer Cells. Anticancer Res. 2017 Nov;37(11):6153-6159.

[5] Huynh et al. Pterostilbene suppressed irradiation-resistant glioma stem cells by modulating GRP78/miR-205 axis. J Nutr Biochem. 2015 May;26(5):466-75.

[6] Qian et al. Pterostilbene inhibits MTA1/HDAC1 complex leading to PTEN acetylation in hepatocellular carcinoma. Biomed Pharmacother. 2018 May;101:852-859.

[7] Feng et al. Pterostilbene Inhibits the Growth of Human Esophageal Cancer Cells by Regulating Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress. Cell Physiol Biochem. 2016;38(3):1226-44.

[8] Benlloch et al. Pterostilbene Decreases the Antioxidant Defenses of Aggressive Cancer Cells In Vivo: A Physiological Glucocorticoids- and Nrf2-Dependent Mechanism. Antioxid Redox Signal. 2016 Jun 10;24(17):974-90.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.

