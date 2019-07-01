Therapeutic Solutions International Obtains Exclusive License for Patented Clinical Stage Adult Stem Cell for Treatment of Military and Sports Brain Injuries





OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC:TSOI) announced recently signing of a license agreement providing exclusive rights to a patented [1] adult stem cell for development of therapeutics in the area of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The stem cell licensed, termed "JadiCell" is unique in that it possesses features of mesenchymal stem cells, however, outperforms these cells in terms of a) enhanced growth factor production; b) augmented ability to secrete exosomes; and c) superior angiogenic and neurogenic ability [2].

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is caused by repetitive concussive/sub-concussive hits to the head sustained over a period of years and is often found in football players. The condition is characterized by memory loss, impulsive/erratic behavior, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, and dementia. In many patients with CTE, it is anatomically characterized by brain atrophy, reduced mass of frontal and temporal cortices, and medial temporal lobe. TSOI has previously filed several patents in the area of CTE based on modulating the brain microenvironment to enhance receptivity of regenerative cells such as stem cells.

"As a practicing physician, I witness firsthand the devastation caused in our Combat Veterans, as well as Professional Athletes, from CTE and TBI" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Given that these cells are subject of a cleared FDA IND for another indication, we believe we are uniquely positioned to accelerate development of JadiCell's.

Suicide is a major cause of death in military veterans, approximately 20 deaths per day [3]. It is widely known that TBI and CTE are associated with increased propensity for suicide [4,5]. Furthermore, studies show that cytokines associated with brain inflammation, such as IL-6 and TNF-alpha are found in higher levels in patients with suicidal tendencies [6].

"Successful treatment of neuroinflammation is the Holy Grail of therapeutic neurology," said Dr. Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, Director of Pacific Neurosciences Institute and Scientific Advisory Board Member of TSOI. "The fact that the JadiCell's are anti-inflammatory, neuroregenerative, and effectively cross the blood brain barrier, make these cells exciting candidates for addressing the urgent need in patients with TBI and CTE. I look forward to working alongside Timothy Dixon and his team to get this extremely promising therapeutic into the clinic."

"I am honored that a stem cell luminary as powerful as Dr. Amit Patel, the first physician to inject stem cells into the human heart, has entrusted our Company with his potent and promising technology as applied to brain injuries," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of TSOI. "We look forward to filing an IND for this technology before year end."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on NanoStilbene visit www.mynanostilbene.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

