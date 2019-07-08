Therapeutic Solutions International Develops Glucoraphanin + NanoStilbene Encapsulated product for reduction of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA)





OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the development of a broccoli sprout extract containing the precursor glucoraphanin in a combined 200mg dose of NanoStilbene.



As previously announced, the same NanoStilbene that was administered to 12 patients with advanced solid cancers for three weeks is the base for this new product we are calling "NanoPSA." Daily treatment with 300mg of NanoStilbene caused reduction in serum levels of inflammatory markers TNF-alpha, IL-6, and CRP [1]. Additionally, NK cytotoxicity was augmented, suggesting that NanoStilbene may be a useful adjuvant to immunotherapy of cancer rescuing T-cell and NK cell activities. These same inflammatory molecules are involved in elevated levels of PSA.

Glucoraphanin, found primarily in broccoli, is another potent antioxidant like pterostilbene. The main purpose of antioxidants is to protect the cells in our body from damage caused by oxidative stress, namely free radicals, which are unstable compounds missing an electron. This free radical damage is also closely linked with inflammation because the body recognizes oxidative damage as a threat.

We know what the result is, a damaging cycle of oxidation: damage - immune cells - more damage. Increasing antioxidant potential in the body provides a solution by helping to prevent a lot of the oxidative damage in the first place.

Glucoraphanin, as we have produced it, is a precursor to our end product, which is another compound called sulforaphane. Glucoraphanin belongs to a category of compounds called glucosinolates which are naturally found in cruciferous vegetables. Glucosinolates are enzymatically converted into isothiocyanates, which are active in the body. This enzymatic conversion is performed by myrosinase, which is also found naturally in cruciferous vegetables. Myrosinase-like activity also occurs in our intestinal microflora, so if glucoraphanin is consumed by itself, our gut microflora will convert a portion of it to sulforaphane, a compound within the isothiocyanate group of organosulfur compounds.

"This is an extremely exciting development in our research with our end target compound being sulforaphane. Sulforaphane has been shown to significantly reduce PSA after 20 weeks of consuming broccoli sprout extract (BSE). There is little misunderstanding that inflammation causes gut dysbiosis, and since we are depending upon the microflora to hydrolyze the glucoraphanin into sulforaphane, it seems perfectly reasonable to want the gut in the best shape it can be in. We already know pterostilbene supplementation causes beneficial changes in microbiota composition, improved metabolic function, strengthened insulin sensitivity and induced anti-obesity effects and so we have blended the two into a single formulation, providing a clinically relevant amount of both actives. Our mission is to either up-regulate or down-regulate the immune system, and NanoPSA is another tool in the box to achieve our mission," said Timothy Dixon, president and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "We hope to have this product available, which will come in capsule form, on the shelf very quickly."



