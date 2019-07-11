Therapeutic Solutions International Develops Adjuvant Technology to Enhance Prostate Cancer Suppressing Properties of NanoPSA



Company Reports Synergistic Activation of Anti-Cancer Protein NRF2 By Proprietary Combination Approach

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the further development of a mustard seed extract containing the enzyme myrosinase for hydrolyzation of glucoraphanin into sulforaphane.



Mustard seeds and mustard products are consumed worldwide with a wide variety of mustard seeds and plants. Among several compounds found in mustard seeds is the enzyme myrosinase, responsible for the hydrolysis of glucoraphanin into sulforaphane, our target compound.

This companion extract was simultaneously developed alongside NanoPSA, our proprietary glucoraphanin product. Although we know the gut flora is capable of myrosinase-like activity in the absence of myrosinase, we want to be sure to convert as much of the glucoraphanin into sulforaphane as we can.

Sulforaphane appears to act on the prototypical anti-inflammatory mechanism of inhibiting NF-kB translocation, a mechanism which disrupts inflammatory signals to the nucleus [1]. Anti-inflammatory effects of Sulforaphane are mediated by preventing NF-kB from translocating to the nucleus, which disrupts pro-inflammatory signals from the cytosol and serum from acting in the nucleus.

For example, in rheumatoid arthritis, characterized by inflammation and rapidly proliferating synoviocytes, is commonly seen as a treatment target [2]. Sulforaphane appears to be able to, in vitro in cultured synoviocytes, suppress TNF-a induced inflammation and proliferation when pre-incubated (secondary to activating Nrf2) and induce apoptosis in cultures already stimulated with TNF-a [3].

"The cancer-suppressing properties of sulforaphane are well known. Through combination with pterostilbene, we believe that NanoMyros (pronounced nanomuhross) is a non-toxic means of concurrently stimulating anticancer immunity while directly suppressing the antimetastatic and antiangiogenic activities of sulforaphane," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Recent data suggests that classical drug treatments such as chemotherapy induce immune system activation. We believe that NanoMyros together with NanoPSA are potent agents which can magnify cancer-killing activity of various existing therapies, as well as be used as a monotherapy in certain circumstances."



[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11410599

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20193003

[3] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23072510

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Source: Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.