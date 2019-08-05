Therapeutic Solutions International Collaborates with Right to Try Foundation on Novel Means of Protecting Patients While Hyper-accelerating Drug Development



Company Plans to Advance its Phase I Cancer Immunotherapy StemVacs™ to US Patients

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) together with The Right to Try Foundation announced filing of a patent covering its proprietary method of implementing S.204, the Trickett Wendler, Frank Mongiello, Jordan McLinn and Matthew Bellina Right to Try Act in a manner which provides a novel means of safeguarding patients while allowing rapid access to experimental medications.



The patent application is based on the current Standard Operating Procedures of the Right to Try Foundation, which call for a physical or virtual independent Institutional Review Board assessment of each patient considered for an experimental medication.

"The fact that publicly this new pathway of providing hope to patients with no hope has only been used two times [1] since the law was passed is appalling" said Famela Ramos, President and Founder of the Right to Try Foundation. "Why are American patients with terminal illnesses travelling to hospitals outside the USA when so many experimental treatments are available here? By establishing an independent means of ensuring patients are protected, we believe that we solve the issue that many opponents of the law raise, which is that patients will be victims of predatory companies."

The Right to Try Foundation seeks to accelerate medical progress by establishing means by which drugs that are demonstrated safe can be used for different diseases or in combinations with other drugs based on the ideas of the doctors and not the Pharmaceutical Companies.

Therapeutic Solutions International has a filed Investigational New Drug (IND) application for StemVacs™ a novel Cell Based Cancer Immunotherapy [2] that specifically trains the immune system to kill cancer stem cells.

"Immunotherapy is the greatest advancement in the area of clinical oncology," said James Veltmeyer, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "To our knowledge, StemVacs™ is the only clinical stage immunotherapeutic that kills cancer stem cells. This, combined with the safety and signals of efficacy obtained from the current Phase 1 clinical trial, support us to expand the use of StemVacs™ under President Trump's recently passed Right to Try Law. I applaud Timothy Dixon and Famela Ramos for this joint collaboration leading to a new pathway to take drugs into the clinic with an added level of safety."

"We have highly benefitted from working with the Right to Try Foundation in terms of establishing necessary procedures and systems to not only utilize this new law but to collect data in a Good Clinical Practices compliant manner, said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutics Solutions International. "Our Phase I safety data motivates us to continue clinical development of StemVacs™, of which part of the development pathway absolutely includes providing patients access to it now under the Right to Try Law and we are very excited to continue our work with Right To Try Foundation."



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.



[1] https://www.raps.org/news-and-articles/news-articles/2019/5/right-to-try-one-year-later-limited-patient-invol

[2] http://www.stemvacs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com

Source: Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.