Therapeutic Solutions International adds Nano Cannabidiol to NanoMyros for Inhibition of Microvesicle and Exosome Release in Prostate Cancer





OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the addition of nano particle cannabidiol to NanoMyros in the form of its proprietary product Nano Cannabidiol.



Cannabidiol (also known as CBD), a phytocannabinoid derived from the cannabis species, is devoid of psychoactive activity, but has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antineoplastic and chemopreventive activities. Upon administration, cannabidiol (CBD) exerts its anti-proliferative, anti-angiogenic and pro-apoptotic activity through various mechanisms.

The addition of "Nano Cannabidiol" to NanoMyros is to inhibit microvesicles and exosomes from being released by other cells in communication intracellularly through the transfer of proteins. Microvesicle and exosome release has been associated with multiple pathologies, including many cancers, which increases drug resistance and the transfer of other pro-oncogenic factors.

"This final piece of this unique synergistic blend of pterostilbene, glucoraphanin, myrosinase, and now cannabidiol is not available by any other manufacturer that we are aware of and is built entirely on our nano products NanoStilbene and Nano Cannabidiol," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "We will offer the NanoMyros with and without Nano Cannabidiol so as not to restrict anyone from the benefits of NanoPSA and NanoMyros as stand-alone nutraceuticals."



"Preliminary data from our collaborators indicates that this combination is effective at decreasing both production of pathological exosomes, as well as the responsiveness of target cells to pathological exosomes," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Board Member of TSOI. "Specifically, we have demonstrated that subsequent to treatment of cancer cells using the combination product, there was both a decrease in the production of Fas ligand bearing exosomes, which are known to kill immune cells, as well as an increased resistance of immune cells to killing by Fas ligand bearing exosomes produced by cancer."



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com

Source: Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.