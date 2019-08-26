The Wing Experts Expand Menu to Include Crispy Whole Wings & Go All-in With Football



Whole Wings Available Exclusively in the $17.99 Full Flavor Fix Offer Available Now; Wingstop Brings Flavor to Tailgates Nationwide



DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), the award-winning concept with more than 1,300 locations worldwide, leveraged its wing expertise to create the Full Flavor Fix, an unparalleled, limited-time experience featuring whole wings. The deal includes 15 whole wings in three of Wingstop's 11 mouth-watering flavors - like Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Spicy Korean Q® or Hickory Smoked BBQ - along with two dips and a large seasoned fry for $17.99. The Full Flavor Fix is available now through Nov. 9* at participating Wingstop locations nationwide.

The whole wing encompasses both drums and flats to bring the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. As Wingstop's latest innovation, whole wings join the brand's menu offerings of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders.

"As the Wing Experts, fans look to Wingstop when they're craving a unique dining experience, defined by unrivaled craft and bold variety - both in our flavor and menu offerings," said Maurice Cooper, Chief Growth and Experience Officer. "So, why wouldn't we introduce whole wings? We're always looking to elevate the wing-eating experience and create new ways to enjoy Wingstop's signature flavor, and we're excited to bring the Full Flavor Fix to our fans."

This fall, Wingstop also kicks off football season with exclusive partnerships at both the collegiate and professional levels. Beginning in September, Wingstop food trucks hit the road to bring crispy whole wings to fans nationwide, right on their own turf. Additionally, select college fans can enjoy the flavor of the game while testing their whole wing sauce-and-toss skills alongside notable alumni, former players and game-day rivals.

Whether flavor cravers are gathering with friends and family to check out the fall sports lineup, binging the season's new shows or just looking to chow down on a true classic, the Full Flavor Fix has something for everyone. Wing lovers can get their fix in-restaurant, online, or by using the Wingstop app. And for those looking to feed the crave from the comfort of their couch, Wingstop delivery is available in select markets.

Learn more about why Wingstop is Where Flavor Gets Its Wings™ by following Wingstop on social media @Wingstop or visiting Wingstop.com.

*Or while supplies last.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) operates and franchises more than 1,300 locations around the world. The Wing Experts' menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q®, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop's wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed, and served with our fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. The Company has grown its domestic same store sales for 15 consecutive years, has been ranked on the "Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains" by Nation's Restaurant News (2018), named one of the "Top 500 Restaurant Chains" by Restaurant Business (2018), and was recognized as a top 50 limited-service restaurant brand in the U.S. in QSR Magazine's "QSR 50" report. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop . Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

