    The Victory Bank Announces 2nd Quarter Earnings

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 10:10:00 AM EDT


    LIMERICK, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include an earnings increase of 13.9% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and asset growth of $27.4 million and a 12.8% increase in stockholder's equity when comparing June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. Net income increased $61 thousand to $499 thousand, or approximately 26 cents per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $438 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Book Value per share increased from $9.28 to $9.53 during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Year to date results included net income of $1 million and an increase in book value per share from $9.04 to $9.53 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

    Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, "The Victory Bank was founded on a strategy of building a consistently superior team of bankers who provide trusted, valuable advice and extraordinary personal service to our clients.  We strive to maintain disciplined pricing and credit underwriting practices, as we continue to grow the bank by adding high-quality clients and relationships.  This commitment continues to strengthen our bank and therefore the communities we serve. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc. earlier this year."

    Deposits grew $34.7 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 to $228.9 million, and net loans increased $21.3 million during the same period, totaling $233.5 million. Total assets also increased by $27.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, totaling $258.6 million. Non-performing loans rose slightly from $168 thousand to $198 thousand for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2019.

    The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.  Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

    This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.



    The Victory Bancorp, Inc.      
    Consolidated Balance Sheet      
    (in thousands except share and per share data)   Unaudited  
        June 30, December 31,
         2019  2018 
    Assets      
    NicCash and due from banks   $   6,835 $   5,914  
    Federal funds sold     0   212  
           
       Cash and cash equivalents     6,835   6,126  
           
    Securities available-for-sale     10,597   9,696  
           
    Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses      
    of $2,104 and $2,096     233,474   228,261  
    Premises and equipment, net     3,355   3,388  
    Restricted investment in bank stocks     667   715  
    Accrued interest receivable     803   811  
    ORE     60   93  
    BOLI     1,528   1,507  
    Other assets     1,237   1,135  
           
       Total assets   $   258,556 $   251,732  
           
    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
           
    Liabilities      
    Deposits:      
    Non-interest bearing     41,175   38,841  
    Interest-bearing     187,730   184,938  
           
       Total deposits       228,905     223,779  
           
    UnSecured borrowings     2,000   4,280  
    Subordinated Debt     7,917   4,941  
    Other liabilities     1,066   1,112  
           
       Total liabilities       239,888     234,112  
           
    Stockholders' Equity      
    Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000      
    shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares     1,950   1,950  
    Surplus     14,158   14,158  
    Accumulated earnings     2,452   1,547  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income     108   (35 )
           
       Total stockholders' equity       18,668     17,620  
           
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $   258,556 $   251,732  



    The Victory Bancorp, Inc.                      
    Consolidated Statement of Operations                  
    (in thousands except share and per share data)   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
           three months    three months    three months    three months    three months
          ended   ended   ended   ended   ended
          June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
          2019   2019   2018   2018   2018
    Interest Income                      
    Interest and fees on loans   $ 3,503  $ 3,347  $ 3,295  $ 3,081  $ 2,962
    Interest on investment securities     72   74   59   63   49
    Other Interest Income     67   29   43   18   5
                           
       Total interest income     3,642   3,450   3,397   3,162   3,016
                           
    Interest Expense                      
    Deposits     772   747   652   599   440
    Borrowings     158   137   120   118   201
                           
       Total interest expense     930   884   772   717   641
                           
       Net interest income     2,712   2,566   2,625   2,445   2,375
                           
    Provision for Loan Losses     209   73   108   88   68
                           
      Net interest income after provision for loan losses     2,503   2,493   2,517   2,357   2,307
                           
    Non-Interest Income                      
    Service charges and activity fees     55   55   55   50   45
    Net gains on sales of loans     0   0   0   95   13
    Other income     21   52   27   30   32
                           
       Total non-interest income     76   107   82   175   90
                           
    Non-Interest Expenses                      
    Salaries and employee benefits     1,145   1,210   1,171   1,152   1,099
    Occupancy and equipment     125   127   123   114   123
    Legal and professional fees     103   66   139   81   92
    Advertising and promotion     35   23   24   18   26
    Loan expenses     34   39   26   37   18
    Data processing costs     254   259   234   213   216
    Supplies, printing and postage     30   43   33   31   25
    Telephone     8   9   8   8   10
    Entertainment     33   23   33   21   57
    Mileage and tolls     12   6   10   7   12
    Insurance     9   10   11   10   5
    Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 43   34   35   28   24
    Dues and subscriptions     17   19   15   16   17
    Shares tax     53   49   37   50   50
    Other     45   49   49   36   66
                           
       Total non-interest expenses     1,946   1,966   1,948   1,822   1,840
                           
       Income before income taxes     633   634   651   710   557
                           
    Income Taxes     -134   -130   -153   -152   -119
    Net income   $ 499 $ 504 $ 498 $ 558 $ 438
     

    Contact:

    Joseph W. Major,

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

    Robert H. Schultz,

    Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

    610-948-9000

    Source: The Victory Bank

