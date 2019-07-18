The Victory Bank Announces 2nd Quarter Earnings





LIMERICK, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include an earnings increase of 13.9% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and asset growth of $27.4 million and a 12.8% increase in stockholder's equity when comparing June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. Net income increased $61 thousand to $499 thousand, or approximately 26 cents per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $438 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Book Value per share increased from $9.28 to $9.53 during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Year to date results included net income of $1 million and an increase in book value per share from $9.04 to $9.53 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, "The Victory Bank was founded on a strategy of building a consistently superior team of bankers who provide trusted, valuable advice and extraordinary personal service to our clients. We strive to maintain disciplined pricing and credit underwriting practices, as we continue to grow the bank by adding high-quality clients and relationships. This commitment continues to strengthen our bank and therefore the communities we serve. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc. earlier this year."

Deposits grew $34.7 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 to $228.9 million, and net loans increased $21.3 million during the same period, totaling $233.5 million. Total assets also increased by $27.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, totaling $258.6 million. Non-performing loans rose slightly from $168 thousand to $198 thousand for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2019.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.



This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.





The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands except share and per share data) Unaudited June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets NicCash and due from banks $ 6,835 $ 5,914 Federal funds sold 0 212 Cash and cash equivalents 6,835 6,126 Securities available-for-sale 10,597 9,696 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,104 and $2,096 233,474 228,261 Premises and equipment, net 3,355 3,388 Restricted investment in bank stocks 667 715 Accrued interest receivable 803 811 ORE 60 93 BOLI 1,528 1,507 Other assets 1,237 1,135 Total assets $ 258,556 $ 251,732 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing 41,175 38,841 Interest-bearing 187,730 184,938 Total deposits 228,905 223,779 UnSecured borrowings 2,000 4,280 Subordinated Debt 7,917 4,941 Other liabilities 1,066 1,112 Total liabilities 239,888 234,112 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,158 14,158 Accumulated earnings 2,452 1,547 Accumulated other comprehensive income 108 (35 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,668 17,620 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 258,556 $ 251,732





The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands except share and per share data) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited three months three months three months three months three months ended ended ended ended ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,503 $ 3,347 $ 3,295 $ 3,081 $ 2,962 Interest on investment securities 72 74 59 63 49 Other Interest Income 67 29 43 18 5 Total interest income 3,642 3,450 3,397 3,162 3,016 Interest Expense Deposits 772 747 652 599 440 Borrowings 158 137 120 118 201 Total interest expense 930 884 772 717 641 Net interest income 2,712 2,566 2,625 2,445 2,375 Provision for Loan Losses 209 73 108 88 68 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,503 2,493 2,517 2,357 2,307 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 55 55 55 50 45 Net gains on sales of loans 0 0 0 95 13 Other income 21 52 27 30 32 Total non-interest income 76 107 82 175 90 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,145 1,210 1,171 1,152 1,099 Occupancy and equipment 125 127 123 114 123 Legal and professional fees 103 66 139 81 92 Advertising and promotion 35 23 24 18 26 Loan expenses 34 39 26 37 18 Data processing costs 254 259 234 213 216 Supplies, printing and postage 30 43 33 31 25 Telephone 8 9 8 8 10 Entertainment 33 23 33 21 57 Mileage and tolls 12 6 10 7 12 Insurance 9 10 11 10 5 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 43 34 35 28 24 Dues and subscriptions 17 19 15 16 17 Shares tax 53 49 37 50 50 Other 45 49 49 36 66 Total non-interest expenses 1,946 1,966 1,948 1,822 1,840 Income before income taxes 633 634 651 710 557 Income Taxes -134 -130 -153 -152 -119 Net income $ 499 $ 504 $ 498 $ 558 $ 438

