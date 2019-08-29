Quantcast

    The State Bank Receives 5-Star Rating From Bauer Financial

    August 29, 2019


    FENTON, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Bank is honored to announce it has earned Bauer Financial, Inc.'s highest 5-Star Superior rating.  Bauer Financial, Inc. is the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating firm, and awards star-ratings on a quarterly basis.  A 5-Star rating indicates that The State Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation, excelling in such areas as capital, loan quality, profitability and much more. 

    Ron Justice, President and Chief Executive Officer at The State Bank, states, "We are honored to have been recognized by Bauer Financial as a 5-star institution.  This rating places The State Bank in the top tier of financial institutions and reflects our continued commitment to our customers and our communities." 

    About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

    Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM.  FETM was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks for 2019 on that exchange.

    The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It has assets of approximately $950 million. It currently operates fifteen full-service branches located in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw and Shiawassee Counties and loan production offices in Genesee and Saginaw Counties. The State Bank's commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and all types of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The aim of The State Bank is to become and remain "Your Financial Partner for Life." More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com.

