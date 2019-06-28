The St. Louis Blues Hoist the Stanley Cup® for the First Time in Franchise History



Cinedigm & NHL Original Productions to Release "St. Louis Blues: 2019 Stanley Cup® Champions" on Blu-Ray™ Combo, DVD and Digital on July 30; Providing Fans Exclusive Content Behind the Team's First Stanley Cup Championship

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Louis Blues® have reached the pinnacle of professional hockey as 2019 Stanley Cup® Champions for the first time in the team's 52 year history! After an unforgettable comeback season, going from last to first, the Blues survived a hard-fought seven game Stanley Cup® Final defeating the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. To commemorate this historic season, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) and NHL Original Productions will take fans on the ice, behind the bench, and in the locker room with an exclusive look at the Blues' thrilling regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs performance with the at-home release of St. Louis Blues® 2019 Stanley Cup® Champions on July 30, 2019.



This must-have film for any hockey fan will provide a look at the team's historic season with clips from both the regular season and postseason, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews with players, coaches and those closest to the team. This in-depth narrative of the franchise's first championship, St. Louis Blues® 2019 Stanley Cup® Champions, will be available in three formats: Blu-ray™ Combo, DVD, and Digital. It will be available throughout the St. Louis market, everywhere films are sold, on shop.NHL.com and Amazon. The digital version will be available on iTunes, Prime Video, VUDU and Google Play, just to name a few.

"The St. Louis Blues' journey both on and off-the-ice this past season is one to remember," said Steve Mayer,NHL Chief Content Officer & Executive Vice President. "This film shows every step of the team's incredible run from last to first to winning the Stanley Cup. We wanted to highlight all of the people - from the fans to the players to the front office - and all of the moments that helped make this historic Championship happen."

For the Blues, the road to the Stanley Cup Championship featured a six or seven game series in each round of the playoffs. A natural hat trick from Jaden Schwartz against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 led the Blues to advance to the second round. Despite facing elimination on the road in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, the Blues took the second round to seven games; in Game 7, St. Louis-native Pat Maroon scored a goal five minutes into the second overtime period to send the team to the conference final. After a back and forth series with the San Jose Sharks, the Blues had a decisive 5-1 victory in Game 6 to send them to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970 (in which the Bruins swept the Blues). In the Final, Ryan O'Reilly scored in four consecutive games to cement the Blues' first Stanley Cup® win since the team joined the NHL® 52 years ago.

DVD/iTunes Extras Special Features Include:

Round 1 Wireless Feature

Round 2 Wireless Feature

Round 3 Wireless Feature

Extended Locker Room Celebration

Extended Parade Celebration

Additional Blu-Ray Only Special Features:

Extended On-Ice Celebration

An in-depth look at the Blues' turn around

Off Ice Feature with Vladimir Tarasenko

John Kelly, the Voice of the Blues, discusses the opportunity to call Stanley Cup Final games

Official Synopsis:

For the first time in franchise history - the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champions.

NHL Original Productions provides an all-access pass behind the glass, on the bench and into the locker room as the Blues embark on an unforgettable journey through the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Led by Captain Alex Pietrangelo, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly, dynamic winger Vladimir Tarasenko and rookie phenom goaltender Jordan Binnington, St. Louis rose from last place during the regular season to Stanley Cup Champions. The Blues battled with the Winnipeg Jets, the Dallas Stars, the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins en route to hoisting the most coveted trophy in sports - the Stanley Cup.

Exclusive interviews with players, coaches and those close to the team provide an in-depth narrative of the Blues' first championship. Experience this victorious season through the voices who have brought Lord Stanley to St. Louis!

The Details

ST. LOUIS BLUES: 2019 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS Format Blu-Ray Combo Pack DVD UPC 767685161739 767685161722 SRP $34.93 $24.99

About NHL Original Productions

NHL Original Productions is the in-house production arm of the NHL, focused on documenting, preserving and promoting the game of hockey. Established in 2011, NHL Original Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for use by the League's media platforms (NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social), as well as national and regional rightsholders. Its original programming lineup includes the Emmy Award-winning series "Road To The NHL Winter Classic™," the Sports Emmy Award-nominated "Quest For The Stanley Cup™," "NHL All-Star All Access™," "NHL China Games All Access™," "Skates Off," and other content.

About Cinedigm

Since inception, Cinedigm has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today's entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Championship logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2019. All Rights Reserved.

