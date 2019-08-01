The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment





MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic growing products, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend payment to shareholders.



The quarterly payment will increase to $0.58 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

"Our business continues to perform well and the increase in the dividend is an expression of our continued confidence," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer. "Whether by returning cash to shareholder or driving growth throughout our business, we remain focused on driving shareholder value."

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $2.6 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:

Jim King

Executive Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(937) 578-5622

Source: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)