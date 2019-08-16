The RoomPlace Opens Two-Story, 84,000 SF Location at Lincolnwood Town Center





Brings in-demand home furnishing offerings to the densely populated Chicago suburb

Combines three brands in one location: The RoomPlace, The MattressPlace and RP Outlet

Highlights Washington Prime Group's department store repositioning success

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced that The RoomPlace has opened at Lincolnwood Town Center, replacing a former Carson Pirie Scott (Bon-Ton Stores) location. The beautifully-designed 84,000 SF space, which is highlighted by a large atrium, occupies two floors and combines three brands - The RoomPlace, The MattressPlace and RP Outlet. This location marks The RoomPlace's largest store to date.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group, stated: "I am especially excited to welcome our latest RoomPlace to Lincolnwood Town Center for several reasons. First, we share the same hometown...the City of Broad Shoulders. I am just imagining myself comfortably lounging in a Callisto Charcoal Leather Power Recliner with a deep dish pizza within reach while watching Walter Payton, Otis Wilson, et. al. performing The Super Bowl Shuffle on a LG 65" 4K Super UHD Television."

"Second, The RoomPlace further illustrates our commitment to diversify tenancy with top notch home furnishings at affordable prices. Third, their team exemplifies a proactive and innovative approach to physical retailing. Washington Prime Group has teamed up with The RoomPlace at other locations in order to deliver events and installations which showcase their products and create excitement amongst our guests," Conforti added. "So stop on by The RoomPlace in Lincolnwood and you might even catch me with my feet up singing along to the greatest football team of all time...and just remember we're not here to start no trouble, we're just here to do the Super Bowl Shuffle."

Rolf Schultz, CEO of The RoomPlace, stated: "Serving the Chicago area, Lincolnwood Town Center is a great location and will serve a high concentration of our customers."

A mix of family-owned businesses, along with regional and national retailers enrich Lincolnwood Town Center. With more than 80 retailers, including Kohl's, Old Navy, Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker, Express, Champs Sports and rue21, along with dining favorites, the leasing team continues to invest significant resources to the tenant lineup.

To elevate the guest experience, Lincolnwood Town Center hosts more than 100 community events throughout the year, including its summer movies series; Stuff the Bus campaign to support local schools; and Back-to-School Party with former Bears player Israel Odonije. Learn more at www.lincolnwoodtowncenter.com.

About The RoomPlace

For over a century, The RoomPlace has been helping metropolitan Chicago residents design the homes of their dreams. The RoomPlace dates back to 1912, when Sam Berman founded Harlem Furniture, bringing furniture directly to customers' doors within Chicago. Today, with over 29 locations across Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, The RoomPlace serves a much wider base of furniture shoppers with the same commitment to meet personalized tastes. The RoomPlace has always remained a family owned and community oriented business with a focus on providing customers exquisite furniture at affordable prices. Apart from offering great value and service, The RoomPlace has set itself apart by bringing a total room concept to furniture shopping e.g. providing fully coordinated room sets curated by a team of experienced designers. Learn more at www.theroomplace.com.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

