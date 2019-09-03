Quantcast

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 04:50:00 PM EDT


BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of August 31, 2019.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding       US $

Market Value		  % of Net

 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   333,051 842,620 1.70
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,819 363,675 0.73
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,400,976 2.83
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP                                                        253,008 962,669 1.94
C&C GROUP PLC   216,534 947,164 1.91
CAIRN HOMES PLC   163,100 184,274 0.37
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   42,123 1,519,406 3.07
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   59,929 1,030,779 2.08
CRH PLC    393,690 13,101,654 26.45
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   322,959 1,545,793 3.12
DCC PLC   20,226 1,718,827 3.47
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   16,124 1,326,241 2.68
GLANBIA PLC                                31,761 348,195 0.70
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 774,759 1.56
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   170,954 1,565,322 3.16
GREEN REIT PLC   900,477 1,886,303 3.81
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   959,230 1,238,730 2.50
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   43,369 110,767 0.22
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,197,483 2.42
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC            177,922 733,292 1.48
KERRY GROUP PLC    8,435 1,003,990 2.03
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC              60,377 2,756,474 5.57
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   117,410 296,790 0.60
MINCON GROUP PLC                718,130 812,936 1.64
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC    21,273 113,393 0.23
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR      20,097 1,151,558 2.33
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC    233,266 2,343,735 4.73
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC                65,064 2,006,524 4.05
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 1,074,215 2.17
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   102,268 976,849 1.97
UNIPHAR PLC   1,740,000 2,122,698 4.29
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,924 1,217,300 2.46

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:   newirelandfund.com

Source: The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

