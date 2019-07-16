The New Hemp Energy Drink Will Soon Be Available In More Than 500 Stores in Quebec





OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Natural Health Inc., a division of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), today announced that it has signed an agreement with Distribution AB inc. for the distribution of the three flavours of the new Hemp Energy Drink in more than 500 grocery and convenience stores located on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, mainly in the Montéregie, Eastern Townships, Centre du Québec and Mauricie region on the north shore. The Hemp Energy Drink should be available to consumers in several stores in these regions before the end of July. Visit www.hempenergydrink.ca for store locations.

3 flavors of the new Hemp Energy Drink (classic, mango and raspberry)



Logo Eng - FR









"This agreement allows us to take another step in implementing our distribution strategy. We will quickly make the three flavors of our Hemp Energy Drink available to Quebec consumers in the regions served by our partner, but we are aiming at serving all of Quebec" said Richard Giguère, CEO of Tetra Natural Health. "Consumers appreciate the qualities of the Hemp Energy Drink (HED) and its energy inducing properties. HED contains more natural ingredients than other energy drink and is the first hemp energy drink in the country".

About Tetra Natural Health

Tetra Natural Health inc. is a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma inc. that focuses on identification, development and marketing of hemp natural health products, or cannabinoids-based products authorized for sale by Health Canada. For information visit: www.tetranaturalhealth.com

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabinoids and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information, visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com



Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including this trial, the ability to obtain orphan drug status, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the success of various product launches including the one discussed in this release, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Giguère

CEO

Tetra Natural Health

(438) 899-7575 ext. 210

rgiguere@tetranaturalhealth.com

For investors information, please contact:

investors@tetrabiopharma.com

(438) 504-5784

Media Contact

Daniel Granger

ACJ Communication

W. 514-840-7990

M. 514-232-1556

daniel.granger@acjcommunication.com

Charlotte Blanche

ACJ Communication

W. 514-840-1235 ext. 7772

M. 514-914-0593

c.blanche@acjcommunication.com\

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/966b5fa8-91df-4d10-a9bc-b4a1461a9afd

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc