The New Hemp Energy Drink Will Be Offered to Consumers in 700 Additional Stores in Five Provinces





OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Natural Heath, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), is pleased to announce that one of the largest food and convenience store chains in North America has committed to carry the Hemp Energy Drink in over 600 stores, bringing the total number of new stores offering the product in the past two weeks to approximately 700 stores located in five provinces of Canada including: British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Visit www.hempenergydrink.ca for store locations.



HED 3 Flavours



Tetra Natural Health



Hemp Energy Drink





The beverages will be offered to consumers as of today in several stores with all stores in the five provinces receiving their supply within the next two weeks. The distribution commitment is for the three popular flavours of the Hemp Energy Drink - Classic, Mango and Raspberry.

"We are very pleased with this agreement because the demand for our Hemp Energy Drink has been extremely positive since the product launch," said Tetra Natural Health CEO Richard Giguère. "This new national rollout in five provinces will allow us to better serve our ever-growing consumer base and will add to the new stores that were announced in Quebec earlier this week".

Tetra Natural Heath is an emerging player in the identification, development and marketing of hemp or cannabinoids-based products authorized for sale by Health Canada. The new Hemp Energy Drink (HED) contains more natural ingredients than other energy drinks, and is the first energy drink made with hemp available in the Canada.

"Securing a partnership with one of the largest chains of food and convenience stores in North America validates our HED's quality and will improve our ability to quickly meet consumer demand," Giguère added.

About Tetra Natural Health:

Tetra Natural Health Inc. is a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. that focuses on identification, development and marketing of hemp or cannabis-based natural health products, or cannabinoids-based products authorized for sale by Health Canada. For more information, visit: www.tetranaturalhealth.com

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved and FDA reviewed clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma has subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of its mission, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

For more information, please contact:

Tetra Natural Health

Richard Giguère, CEO

Tel.: (438) 899-7575 ext. 210

rgiguere@tetranaturalhealth.com

For investors information, please contact:

investors@tetrabiopharma.com

(438) 504-5784

Media Contacts - Tetra Natural Health Hemp Energy Drink Daniel Granger

ACJ Communication

W. 514 840-7990

M. 514 232 1556

Daniel.granger@acjcommunication.com Charlotte Blanche

ACJ Communication

W. 514 840-1235, ext. 7772

M. 514 914-0593

c.blanche@acjcommunication.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb09b4e4-ece0-4576-94da-0ec7d07a66bf



Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc