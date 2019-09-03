Quantcast

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company's common stock on September 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be September 13th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of June 30, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $19.2 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:         

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com

Source: The New America High Income Fund, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HYB




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7874.16
-88.72  ▼  1.11%
DJIA 26118.02
-285.26  ▼  1.08%
S&P 500 2906.27
-20.19  ▼  0.69%
Data as of Sep 3, 2019
View All