Quantcast

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company's common stock on August 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be August 15th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of June 30, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $19.2 billion of "high yield" investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:         

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com

Source: The New America High Income Fund, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HYB




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.12
-64.30  ▼  0.79%
DJIA 26583.42
-280.85  ▼  1.05%
S&P 500 2953.56
-26.82  ▼  0.90%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar