The Movie Studio Launches OTT Platform and App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Here is a screenshot of the opening page of our app!





The Movie Studio is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched its brand new app, which is part of its Over The Top (OTT) platform, on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The application is now live and can be found and downloaded for FREE by searching for The Movie Studio on either app store. The Company intends to add new content by purchasing film libraries, along with strategic partnership, license and revenue sharing aggregation for other motion picture content looking to participate on our platform under The Movie Studio brand.

OTT REVENUES HIT 68 BILLION

According to new figures from Digital TV Research, global online TV episode and movie revenues reached $68 billion in 2018, up from $51 billion in 2017 and up by $30 billion on 2016. Subscription video on demand (SVOD) became the largest OTT revenue source in 2014, when it overtook advertiser video on demand (AVOD). SVOD's share reached 53 percent last year.

With the acceleration of mobile devices as where individual users content is stored on the viewer for consumption. The long-term impact of growing online-service subscriptions is amplified by their popularity among younger consumers. Globally 31% each of Generation Z (ages 15-20) and Millennial (ages 21-34) respondents say they pay an online-service provider for content, compared with 24% of Generation X (ages 35-49), 15% of Baby Boomer (ages 50-64) and 6% of Silent Generation (ages 65+) respondents. And roughly four-in-10 Gen Z (40%) and Millennial (38%) respondents who subscribe to cable or satellite say they have plans to cancel their service in favor of an online-only option—a rate that is nearly three times higher than for Baby Boomers (15%) and four times higher than for Silent Gen respondents (9%).

Looking specifically at the U.S. market, where video on demand (VOD) continues to gain strong momentum, Nielsen metered panel data shows that homes with subscription video-on-demand SVOD services watch less TV. A major reason for this is that SVOD users tend to be younger and more affluent two groups that customarily have lower TV viewing levels. SVOD households also have higher TV-connected and digital device ownership than the general population, but traditional TV still accounts for the majority of viewing in these homes.

The Movie Studio "APP" when completed, could accelerate The Movie Studio content and business model with a unique subscription-based platform currently not implemented by any other independent motion picture Company and create a unique value propositions for on-line subscribers aligning an APP for VOD on all your devices.

The Movie Studio, Inc. intends to launch our app eminently with the catalyst on individuals interested in watching and possible participating in our independent movies with our slogan "Watch our Movies be in our Movies only $2.99 a month!" and "Everyone's a Star" utilizing media influencers and social medial to drive traffic to the app. that are interested in being in independent movies! Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO stated today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. The company acquires, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in theatrical, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. It is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information, please go visit: www.TheMovieStudio.com.

Source: The Movie Studio, Inc.