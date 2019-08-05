The Matrix Returns to the Big Screen for 20-Year Anniversary Exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC



Audiences are able to experience the critically acclaimed film like never before in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), Warner Bros., and AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced that The Matrix, winner of four Academy Awards including Best Sound, will return to select theaters nationwide for an exclusive one-week engagement in Dolby Cinema at AMC. In celebration of the film's 20-year anniversary, audiences across the U.S. can experience Warner Bros. Pictures' and Village Roadshow Pictures' The Matrix in the 135+ Dolby Cinema at AMC locations around the U.S., beginning August 30, 2019.

Restored in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, The Matrix is exclusively showing in select Dolby Cinema screens this August.





"Bringing The Matrix to life in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pays homage to the masterpiece that the Wachowskis created 20 years ago," said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories. "Movie lovers will be able to see and experience unforgettable sequences like bullets flying in slow motion with the utmost detail - transforming one of the most iconic sci-fi films of this generation."

"Warner Bros. is proud to re-release the groundbreaking motion picture The Matrix, for the first time in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos," said Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. "Dolby Cinema offers moviegoers an unparalleled sense of realism in how they experience this game-changing film, making it a must-see event, whether for the first time or a return to The Matrix."

A premium cinema offering for moviegoers, Dolby Cinema combines state-of-the-art picture and sound. With Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with amazing brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colors and detail unlike other movie theaters. Dolby Atmos transports guests inside the story with sound that flows all around them, including overhead. The sound in the cinema envelops viewers, making the story their reality. Guests are also able to enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, innovative recliners that pulsate with the action. Dolby Cinema fully realizes the filmmaker's intent, putting moviegoers in the middle of the action.

Moviegoers can purchase tickets to the exclusive engagement beginning August 5 at 5:30am PT through Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and online.

