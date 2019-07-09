The LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund (Class I) Wins Managed Futures Pinnacle Award for 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund





MINNEAPOLIS, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce that its Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund Class I ( LCSIX ) has received another award for the 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund at the Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards ceremony in Chicago last month presented by CME Group and BarclayHedge. This is in addition to its 5-star overall rating by Morningstar among 96 Managed Futures funds based on the three- and five-year risk adjusted returns for the period ending 3/31/19.



For this year's Pinnacle awards, the LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund Class I ( LCSIX ) was nominated in the categories of 2018 Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund and 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund, while the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund Class I ( LFMIX ) was nominated for the 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund.

"We were pleased with the multiple nominations and are thrilled that our Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund has received yet another top recognition," stated Kevin Kinzie, LoCorr Funds CEO. "Through a comprehensive research and selection process, we are committed to partnering with premier investment managers with long term, proven track records and potential for low correlation to traditional asset classes, thereby helping reduce overall risk within portfolios."

LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund invests in a globally diversified commodities portfolio that has the potential to profit in up and down commodity markets, a hedge against inflation, and a strong diversifier to portfolios. For more information about LoCorr Funds, visit www.LoCorrFunds.com. For additional information on The Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards, visit www.mfpawards.com/#awards

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. LoCorr Funds was founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions to provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets and help achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

To determine the Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards, professional asset allocators were interviewed and asked to provide a list of the 5 or 6 performance measures that they found to be most useful in manager selection. All of the allocator's choices elicited from the interviews were tallied. The performance metrics that received the most number of mentions were selected.

In the next step, an investor survey listing the selected metrics and asked the respondents to rank these from high to low based on its value to them in manager selection.

In the final step, the top five metrics were selected based on aggregate ranking score. Each manager that qualified for inclusion in a specific Pinnacle Awards category, was ranked on all five of these chosen metrics. Each ranking score for each of the 5 individual rankings was weighted by the aggregate ranking score based on the investor responses for that particular metric. And finally, a total ranking score was computed based on summing the scores for each of the five metrics. The three having the best combined ranking scores in each of the Pinnacle Awards categories were selected as the nominees for the category.

LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund Class I Shares overall Morningstar rating of 5 stars among 96 Managed Futures Funds based on the three- and five-year risk adjusted return for the period ending 3/31/2019. Morningstar ratings are for LCSIX, other share classes may have different rankings.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds is calculated for managed products with at least a three-year history, without adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating™ for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three- and five-year Morningstar Rating™ metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund was rated 5 stars (as of 3/31/19) among 96 Managed Futures funds in the last 3 years, and was rated 5 stars among 66 Managed Futures funds in the last 5 years. The Morningstar Rating is for the Institutional share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics.

