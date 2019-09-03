The Joint Corp. to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 12th. The conference is being held at the Parker Hotel in New York City.

President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested investors should contact their Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

A copy of The Joint's most recent investor presentation will be available on its website at https://ir.thejoint.com/.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 460 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com

Source: The Joint Corp.