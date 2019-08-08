Quantcast

The Joint Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


- Increases System-Wide Gross Sales 34%, Compared to Q2 2018 -

- Sells 45 Franchise Licenses, Up from 18 in Q2 2018 -

- Opens 15 Clinics, 14 Franchised and 1 Greenfield, Compared to 8 Franchised Clinics in Q2 2018 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights: 2019 Compared to 2018

  • Increased system-wide sales1 34%, to $52.7 million.
  • Achieved comp sales2 of 25%.
  • Reached revenue of $11.2 million, up 27%.
  • Posted net income of $462,000, an improvement of $513,000.
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million, an increase of 46%.

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Achievements

  • Sold 45 franchise licenses, compared to 18 sold in the second quarter of 2018.  The total number of franchise licenses sold year to date rose to 75, compared to 34 in the first six months of 2018.
  • Grew total clinics to 468 at June 30, 2019: 417 franchised and 51 company-owned or managed.
    • Opened 14 franchised clinics and closed one franchised clinic, compared to opening eight clinics in the second quarter of 2018.
    • Opened one company-owned or managed greenfield clinic and acquired one franchise, compared to acquiring one clinic in the second quarter of 2018.
    • Continued to increase the corporate clinic portfolio subsequent to quarter end, opening one greenfield clinic and acquiring five previously franchised clinics. Year to date through August 8, 2019, The Joint opened four greenfields and acquired six previously franchised clinics, bringing the total company-owned or managed portfolio to 57.

1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company's financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed, respectively.

"Our second quarter financial and operating results demonstrate our continued accelerating momentum," said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. "Our improved marketing and operational protocols are growing revenue and generating increased operating leverage. As a result, our increase in comp sales remains at an exceptional pace for small-box retail as we continue to deliver consecutive quarters of positive net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Our regional developer model is accelerating franchise license sales growth, and our hybrid franchise / corporate clinic model enables our capital-light expansion. Pain management growth trends feed the growing acceptance of chiropractic care.  With over 460 clinics, we have just begun to penetrate the overall U.S. chiropractic market, reflecting enormous opportunity to scale our clinics.  We are excited about our future and confident in our ability to continue to drive shareholder value."

Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results: 2019 Compared to 2018

Revenue was $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, up 27%.  The growth is primarily related to a greater number of clinics as well as increased adoption of chiropractic care.

Cost of revenue was $1.3 million, up 24% compared to the second quarter of 2018, reflecting the success of the regional developer (RD) program resulting in higher commissions and royalties related to an increased number of franchised locations sold and opened within RD territories. Selling and marketing expenses were $1.8 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $1.3 million, or 15% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting the increased local marketing spend associated with the corporate clinic expansion and the extra spend associated with the national franchisee convention held in May. General and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, or 65% of revenue, compared to $5.9 million, or 67% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018. The absolute dollar increase reflects both the corporate clinic expansion as well as increases in employee head count to support growth.  The decrease in general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenue reflects the improving leverage in the operating model.

Net income was $462,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $51,000, or $0.00 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, an improvement of 44% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $734,000 in the second quarter last year.  The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $9.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting increased cash flow from operations, partially offset by continued investment in corporate clinic expansion and the development of the new IT platform.

2019 Guidance for Financial Results and Clinic Openings:

Management reiterates the following full year 2019 guidance based on the preliminary financial results:

  • Revenue to increase between 26% and 32%, compared to $36.7 million dollars in 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA to grow between 67% and 100%, compared to $2.9 million in 2018
  • Franchised clinic openings to range from 70 to 80, compared to 47 in 2018  
  • Company-owned or managed clinic expansion, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, to range from 8 to 12, compared to 1 in 2018 

Conference Call

The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to discuss the second quarter 2019 results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 765-507-2604 or 844-464-3931 and referencing conference code 9356268. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the IR section of the company's website at https://ir.thejoint.com/events. An audio replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call through August 15, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056. The passcode for the replay is 9356268.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company's financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed, respectively.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company's underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company's financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements, including our expectation relating to the timing of the filing of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, and the factors described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as may be described in any "Risk Factors" in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic care by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With over 460 clinics nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit http://www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. 

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact:Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com

-- Financial Tables Follow --

  THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    June 30,   December 31,
      2019       2018  
  ASSETS (unaudited)   (as adjusted)
  Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,485,212     $ 8,716,874  
  Restricted cash   129,220       138,078  
  Accounts receivable, net   1,033,479       806,350  
  Notes receivable - current portion   163,573       149,349  
  Deferred franchise costs - current portion   710,796       611,047  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   887,676       882,290  
  Total current assets   12,409,956       11,303,988  
  Property and equipment, net   4,963,037       3,658,007  
  Operating lease right-of-use asset   10,030,737       -  
  Notes receivable, net of current portion and reserve   41,683       128,723  
  Deferred franchise costs, net of current portion   3,485,644       2,878,163  
  Intangible assets, net   1,975,835       1,634,060  
  Goodwill   3,225,145       3,225,145  
  Deposits and other assets   337,379       599,627  
  Total assets $ 36,469,416     $ 23,427,713  
         
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
  Current liabilities:      
  Accounts payable $ 1,199,341     $ 1,253,274  
  Accrued expenses   178,949       266,322  
  Co-op funds liability   129,220       104,057  
  Payroll liabilities   1,602,916       2,035,658  
  Notes payable - current portion   1,000,000       1,100,000  
  Deferred rent - current portion   -       136,550  
  Operating lease liability - current portion   1,827,233       -  
  Finance lease liability - current portion   23,075       -  
  Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue - current portion   2,697,669       2,370,241  
  Deferred revenue from company clinics   2,677,782       2,529,497  
  Other current liabilities   540,279       477,528  
  Total current liabilities   11,876,464       10,273,127  
  Deferred rent, net of current portion   -       721,730  
  Operating lease liability - net of current portion   9,049,948       -  
  Finance lease liability - net of current portion   46,826       -  
  Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion   12,652,780       11,239,221  
  Deferred tax liability   83,294       76,672  
  Other liabilities   27,230       389,362  
  Total liabilities   33,736,542       22,700,112  
  Stockholders' equity:      
  Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized,      
  0 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018   -       -  
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares      
  authorized, 13,838,016 shares issued and 13,823,346 shares outstanding      
  as of June 30, 2019 and 13,757,200 shares issued and 13,742,530      
  outstanding as of December 31, 2018   13,838       13,757  
  Additional paid-in capital   38,779,538       38,189,251  
  Treasury stock 14,670 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, at cost   (90,856 )     (90,856 )
  Accumulated deficit   (35,969,746 )     (37,384,651 )
  Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity   2,732,774       727,501  
  Non-controlling Interest   100       100  
  Total equity   2,732,874       727,601  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,469,416     $ 23,427,713  
         



THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
        (as adjusted)       (as adjusted)
Revenues:                
Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics   $ 5,777,288     $ 4,668,638     $ 11,416,365     $ 9,474,311  
Royalty fees     3,263,530       2,421,185       6,290,346       4,695,173  
Franchise fees     447,266       449,144       864,339       797,481  
Advertising fund revenue     927,800       687,752       1,819,367       1,346,782  
Software fees     377,125       315,910       742,361       623,385  
Regional developer fees     200,524       137,412       384,381       261,423  
Other revenues     176,446       124,744       332,197       253,194  
Total revenues     11,169,979       8,804,785       21,849,356       17,451,749  
Cost of revenues:                
Franchise cost of revenues     1,198,378       977,782       2,315,431       1,850,550  
IT cost of revenues     100,771       73,802       189,659       173,366  
Total cost of revenues     1,299,149       1,051,584       2,505,090       2,023,916  
Selling and marketing expenses     1,769,368       1,293,663       3,275,356       2,395,967  
Depreciation and amortization     404,466       404,975       770,143       792,392  
General and administrative expenses     7,227,662       5,867,512       13,780,566       12,136,198  
Total selling, general and administrative expenses     9,401,496       7,566,150       17,826,065       15,324,557  
Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment     (18,266 )     251,290       86,927       251,678  
Income (loss) from operations     487,600       (64,239 )     1,431,274       (148,402 )
                 
Other income (expense):                
Bargain purchase gain     -       30,455       19,298       30,455  
Other expense, net     (15,126 )     (11,103 )     (26,771 )     (21,910 )
Total other income (expense)     (15,126 )     19,352       (7,473 )     8,545  
                 
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit     472,474       (44,887 )     1,423,801       (139,857 )
                 
Income tax (expense) benefit     (10,214 )     (5,951 )     (8,896 )     57,404  
                 
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)   $ 462,260     $ (50,838 )   $ 1,414,905     $ (82,453 )
                 
Less: income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to The Joint Corp. stockholders $ 462,260     $ (50,838 )   $ 1,414,905     $ (82,453 )
                 
Earnings (loss) per share:                
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.03     $ -     $ 0.10     $ (0.01 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.03     $ -     $ 0.10     $ (0.01 )
                 
Basic weighted average shares     13,797,497       13,622,710       13,774,474       13,605,370  
Diluted weighted average shares     14,477,007       13,622,710       14,390,320       13,605,370  
                 



                 
     Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended
     June 30,    June 30,
  Non-GAAP Financial Data:   2019       2018       2019       2018  
        (as adjusted)       (as adjusted)
  Net income (loss) $ 462,260     $ (50,838 )   $ 1,414,905     $ (82,453 )
  Net interest   15,126       11,103       26,771       21,910  
  Depreciation and amortization expense   404,466       404,975       770,143       792,392  
  Tax expense (benefit)   10,214       5,951       8,896       (57,404 )
  EBITDA $ 892,066     $ 371,191     $ 2,220,715     $ 674,445  
  Stock compensation expense   178,953       138,987       350,724       346,629  
  Acquisition related expenses   3,200       3,250       3,200       3,250  
  Bargain purchase gain   -       (30,455 )     (19,298 )     (30,455 )
  Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment   (18,266 )     251,290       86,927       251,678  
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,055,953     $ 734,263     $ 2,642,268     $ 1,245,547  
                 



THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
         
         
    Six Months Ended
    June 30,
      2019       2018  
        (as adjusted)
Net income (loss)   $ 1,414,905     $ (82,453 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash      
provided by operating activities     1,183,708       1,211,912  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     238,167       (516,249 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     2,836,780       613,210  
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,206,240 )     (366,933 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     128,940       141,607  
Net increase in cash   $ 759,480     $ 387,884  
         

Source: The Joint Corp.

Referenced Stocks: JYNT




