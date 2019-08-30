The Intertain Group Limited Result of Special Meeting





Early redemption of exchangeable shares approved



Redemption date for Exchangeable shares expected to be in January 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain") (TSX:ITX), an indirect subsidiary of JPJ Group plc (LSE:JPJ), is pleased to announce that the special resolution approving amendments to Intertain's articles to permit the early redemption of Intertain's Class C non-voting exchangeable shares (the "Exchangeable Shares") was approved at the special meeting of holders of Exchangeable Shares held earlier today. The redemption date for the Exchangeable Shares is therefore expected to be on or about January 13, 2020, after which the Exchangeable Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of Intertain, and JPJ Group plc, said, "We are pleased with this result of today's meeting. With over 80% of the Exchangeable Shares having already been exchanged, the early redemption of the remaining shares will allow Intertain to reduce its administrative and compliance costs associated with the Exchangeable Shares and its ongoing listing in Canada. It will also allow JPJ Group to simplify its capital structure, bringing it in line with other leading UK-based issuers listed in the Premium Listing segment. We would like to thank the Exchangeable Shareholders for their ongoing support of our businesses."

The amendments to Intertain's articles were approved by more than 79% of votes cast by Exchangeable Shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. In accordance with the exchangeable share support agreement made as of January 25, 2017 between JPJ Group plc, Intertain CallCo ULC and Intertain, the 16,214,873 Exchangeable Shares held by Intertain CallCo ULC were not voted at the meeting.

About The Intertain Group Limited

Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of JPJ Group plc, the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

