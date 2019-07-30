The Hillman Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results





CINCINNATI, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) (the "Company" or "Hillman") reported today financial results for its thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2019.



Second Quarter Highlights:

Net sales increased 31.9% to $324.6 million compared to prior year net sales of $246.2 million

Income from operations was $6.8 million compared to the prior year income from operations of $13.4 million

Net loss was $19.5 million compared to the prior year net loss of $13.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 46.9% to $57.2 million compared to the prior year Adjusted EBITDA1 of $38.9 million

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales increased 34.9% to $612.3 million compared to prior year net sales of $453.7 million

Income from operations was $5.9 million compared to the prior year income from operations of $22.5 million

Net loss was $54.8 million compared to the prior year net loss of $23.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 48.0% to $96.3 million compared to the prior year Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $65.1 million

Net working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) was $248.5 at June 29, 2019 compared to $280.0 at December 29, 2018

"We are pleased with the performance of the legacy Hillman business as well as the recent acquisitions that together produced strong cash flows from operations in the second quarter," said Greg Gluchowski, President and CEO. "We are optimistic that the positive momentum that we generated in the first half will continue to produce profitable growth and healthy operating cash flows as we look to the future."

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA" section of this press release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements related to acquisitions, refinancing, capital expenditures, resolution of pending litigation, and realization of deferred tax assets that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events. Although we believe that the expectations, assumptions, and projections on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they nonetheless could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations, assumptions, and projections also could be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause our strategy, planning, actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any strategy, planning, future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including the risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" set forth in Item 1A of our annual report filed on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release; they should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other individual. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur or might be materially different from those discussed.

The Hillman Companies, Inc.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 38,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.

THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 29, 2019 Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 30, 2018 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 29, 2019 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 324,628 $ 246,154 $ 612,287 $ 453,749 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 181,309 134,027 347,230 243,617 Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,883 78,797 188,718 149,873 Depreciation 16,655 9,535 32,471 18,477 Amortization 14,684 9,712 29,449 19,435 Management fees to related party 125 134 256 262 Other expense (income) 8,215 578 8,254 (403 ) Income from operations 6,757 13,371 5,909 22,488 Interest expense, net 26,064 14,361 52,627 27,932 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 3,152 3,152 6,304 6,304 Investment income on trust common securities (94 ) (94 ) (189 ) (189 ) Refinancing costs — 8,542 — 8,542 Loss before income taxes (22,365 ) (12,590 ) (52,833 ) (20,101 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,869 ) 941 1,931 3,747 Net loss $ (19,496 ) $ (13,531 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (23,848 ) Net loss from above $ (19,496 ) $ (13,531 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (23,848 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,547 (3,643 ) 5,326 (6,682 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income 2,547 (3,643 ) 5,326 (6,682 ) Comprehensive loss $ (16,949 ) $ (17,174 ) $ (49,438 ) $ (30,530 )





THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

June 29,

2019 December 29,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,953 $ 28,234 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,097 ($846 - 2018) 125,056 110,799 Inventories, net 324,585 320,281 Other current assets 7,299 18,727 Total current assets 473,893 478,041 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $149,434 ($131,169 - 2018) 203,037 208,279 Goodwill 806,031 803,847 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $202,561 ($176,677 - 2018) 900,273 930,525 Operating lease right of use assets 70,854 — Other assets 10,498 10,778 Total assets $ 2,464,586 $ 2,431,470 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 143,397 $ 135,059 Current portion of debt and capital leases 11,235 10,985 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 15,969 9,881 Pricing allowances 6,959 5,404 Income and other taxes 5,079 3,325 Interest 10,217 15,423 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,600 — Other accrued expenses 20,970 17,941 Total current liabilities 225,426 198,018 Long term debt 1,572,775 1,586,084 Deferred income taxes, net 202,739 200,696 Other non-current liabilities 11,422 7,565 Operating lease liabilities 61,893 — Total liabilities $ 2,074,255 $ 1,992,363 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 — — Common stock, $.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 550,190 549,528 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (127,595 ) (72,831 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,264 ) (37,590 ) Total stockholder's equity 390,331 439,107 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 2,464,586 $ 2,431,470





THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 29, 2019 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (54,764 ) $ (23,848 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,920 37,912 Deferred income taxes 1,326 3,847 Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 1,859 1,142 Stock-based compensation expense 662 992 Loss on debt restructuring — 8,542 Asset impairment 6,800 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (121 ) 53 Other non-cash interest and change in value of interest rate swap 2,902 (1,418 ) Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable (13,394 ) (17,687 ) Inventories (2,000 ) (33,069 ) Other assets 9,485 (5 ) Accounts payable 7,540 46,237 Other accrued liabilities 2,558 (6,828 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,773 15,870 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (27,771 ) (40,065 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,612 — Net cash used for investing activities (20,159 ) (40,065 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (7,956 ) (530,750 ) Borrowings on senior term loans — 530,000 Financing fees — (11,752 ) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 12,500 92,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (20,200 ) (54,500 ) Principal payments under finance and capitalized lease obligations (283 ) (73 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 200 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (15,939 ) 25,125 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 44 (208 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,281 ) 722 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,234 9,937 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,953 $ 10,659 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid on junior subordinated debentures, net $ 6,115 $ 6,115 Interest paid 54,072 24,364 Income taxes paid 400 632





THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and as such, should not be considered a measure of financial performance or condition, liquidity, or profitability. It should not be considered an alternative to GAAP-based net income or income from operations or operating cash flows. Further, because not all companies use identical calculations, amounts reflected by Hillman as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is included to satisfy a reporting obligation under our indenture. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein does not include certain adjustments and pro forma run rate measures contemplated by our senior secured credit facilities and our indenture and may also include additional adjustments that were not applicable at the time of the offering of the senior notes governed by our indenture. Adjusted EBITDA is also one of the performance criteria for the Company's annual performance-based bonus plan. The reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (19,496 ) $ (13,531 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (23,848 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (2,869 ) 941 1,931 3,747 Interest expense, net 26,064 14,361 52,627 27,932 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 3,152 3,152 6,304 6,304 Investment income on trust common securities (94 ) (94 ) (189 ) (189 ) Depreciation 16,655 9,535 32,471 18,477 Amortization 14,684 9,712 29,449 19,435 EBITDA 38,096 24,076 67,829 51,858 Stock compensation expense 301 505 662 992 Management fees 125 134 256 262 Acquisition and integration expense 1,370 2,368 2,468 2,462 Retention and long term incentive bonuses 2,030 — 4,059 — Canada Restructuring (1) 1,301 — 1,237 — Restructuring and other costs (2) 5,396 3,667 10,122 6,513 Asset impairment costs(3) 6,800 — 6,800 — Refinancing costs — 8,542 — 8,542 Anti-dumping duties — — — (4,128 ) Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps 1,789 (361 ) 2,902 (1,418 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,208 $ 38,931 $ 96,335 $ 65,083

Includes charges related to a restructuring plan announced in our Canada segment in 2018, including facility consolidation and charges relating to exiting certain lines of business.

Includes restructuring and other costs associated with the implementation of a new pricing program, cost associated with implementing our ERP system in Canada, costs to relocate our distribution center in Edmonton, Canada, costs associated with relocating our distribution center in Dallas, Texas, and one time charges associated with new business wins.

Impairment losses for the disposal of FastKey self-service key duplicating kiosks and related assets.

Source: The Hillman Group